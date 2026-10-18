Cindy Crawford Breaks Her Silence On the Loss of Her Adored Son in Emotional Post: ‘Beyond Heartbroken’

Cindy Crawford has broken her silence on the tragic death of her 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber in an emotional Instagram post which she shared on Sunday, October 18.

What Did Cindy Crawford Say About Her Son?

Cindy wrote, “Presley Walker Gerber. July 2, 1999-September 20, 2026.”

Speaking on behalf of her husband Rande and daughter Kaia, the supermodel continued, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever.”

She went to say that the family is “so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.” She added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

The 60-year-old icon finished up her post with an emoji of an angel wing before thanking the photographer, Sebastian Faena, for the stunning black and white photo she shared of her handsome son, who had followed her footsteps into the modeling industry.

Hours after the tragedy, the family’s rep issued a very short statement that said they were “asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Died in a Rehab Facility on September 20

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Presley Gerber passed away on the night of Sunday, September 20 inside of Resolutions Living, a sober living facility located in Santa Monica, California of a suspected overdose. The exact cause and manner of death have yet to be confirmed.

Presley had previously shared on social media about his struggles with addiction, and created an Instagram series called “Mental Health Mondays” where he discussed various related topics.

He was a model who worked with major brands and fashion houses including Celine, Tommy Hilfiger, Pepsi, Moschino, and many more.

Presley’s sister Kaia, who is Cindy’s only remaining child, is also a model who made her debut in a 2012 Young Versace campaign at 10 years old.

Cindy was joined by Presley and Kaia for a “Today Show” appearance in 2025, where the group talked about life in the spotlight.

Presley said the attention his mom received in public was a big memory from his childhood. He reflected on how he’d hear people whisper, “Oh my god that’s Cindy Crawford” when passing by. “I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m pretty sure it is,’” he joked.

Cindy jumped in to talk about how she juggled stardom with motherhood. “The greatest thing is about having kids is you instantly know your priorities. You know it’s always family first.”

After Kaia declared Cindy was “so not a stage mom,” Presley agreed, “Not at all.”

What Did Kaia Gerber Say About Presley’s Death?

Soon after her mother spoke out, Kaia did the same. She shared an Instagram video of her and Presley playfully spinning around and dancing together as children before a lengthy written tribute.

In it, she affectionately addressed her brother by the nickname “Prez” and said in one paragraph, “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with, and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

In another paragraph, she wrote, “To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all.. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else.”

She also heartbreakingly said that she wished Presley hadn’t “gone first” and said she is currently learning how to tell him something “without picking up my phone.”

Kaia also called Presley “my best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve laughed and the one true love of my life.”