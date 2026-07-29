Kaia Gerber Shares Gorgeous Pics in See-Through Dress From ‘The Shards’ New York Premiere

Beautiful model and actress Kaia Gerber has shared some gorgeous pictures from the New York City premiere of the upcoming teen thriller series “The Shards.”

Gerber, 24 — who’s the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — has become accustomed to acting in recent years. The star’s television credits include the likes of “American Horror Stories,” “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” “Palm Royale,” and “Overcompensating.” She has also appeared in movies like 2023’s “Bottoms,” 2024’s “Saturday Night” and “Shell,” and this year’s “Outcome” and “Mother Mary.”

Now, she’s set to appear in Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis’ new show, which is coming to FX and FX on Hulu soon.

While she was in New York, Gerber had already been snapped kissing co-star Hayes Warner. The star has now taken to social media to share some pictures of her own from “The Shards” premiere, the afterparty, and some general snaps from her time in the Big Apple. They include some incredible shots of her in a sheer Valentino gown (per Harper’s Bazaar).

Kaia Gerber Made the Most of Her Time in New York

Kaia Gerber posted on her Instagram account to share her experience at “The Shards” premiere (and more) with her 9.5 million followers.

The post included a carousel of five photographs and one video. In the video, the camera zooms out on Gerber as she attends the premiere wearing a see-through Valentino dress. The pictures include two group shots with her co-stars at the premiere, one of Gerber and some of her co-stars in bathrobes (presumably enjoying a spa of some kind), one of Gerber and Hayes Warner stepping out onto the New York streets on the way to the premiere’s afterparty, and another from the afterparty with two of her male castmates.

Gerber’s caption on her post reads, “new york 🗡️ for @theshardsfx.”

Gerber’s fans and followers enjoyed the insight into her New York experience at “The Shards” premiere, with one of them writing in the comments section, “Yay shards yay.”

Internet personality Kirsty Godso commented, “OUR GIRL ❤️‍🔥 we’re so proud of you!!”

Influencer Jake Shane wrote, “I bow at your alter.”

So, precisely how long do we have to wait for “The Shards”?

‘The Shards’ Hits FX & FX on Hulu on August 5

Getty Kaia Gerber at “The Shards” premiere in New York City.

“The Shards” is coming to FX and FX on Hulu on Wednesday, August 5.

First of all, episodes one and two (entitled “Pilot” and “Don’t You Want Me”) will hit the platforms. Episodes three and four (entitled “Help Me! Rhonda!” and “Robert’s Party) will follow on Wednesday, August 12. A single episode (entitled “Murder on the Dancefloor”) will release on Wednesday, August 19. Finally, the last two episodes (entitled “Homecoming Part One” and “Homecoming Part Two”) hit the platforms on Wednesday, August 26.

Per IMDb, “The Shards is part teenage coming of age, erotic thriller and exploration of the untamed and mysterious era of Los Angeles 1981, tracking a group of privileged high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city.”

“The Shards” is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Gerber plays a character called Susan Reynolds in the series. Per Grazia, Reynolds is the “queen bee” of the main group of characters.

We can’t wait to see Gerber bring Reynolds to life in “The Shards.” Make sure you check it out when it stars streaming next week.

Kaia Gerber’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.