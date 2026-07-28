Evan Rachel Wood Looks Incredible in Figure-Hugging Velvet Dress for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Evan Rachel Wood began her acting career as a child star, and she has had an incredible career. Her most recent work is in the FX thriller series, “The Shards,” which held its world premiere at the SVA Theater in New York City on Monday, July 27.

Evan Rachel Wood Wows on the Red Carpet

Getty Evan Rachel Wood attends FX’s “The Shards” World Premiere

Wood, who was famously in a relationship with musician Marilyn Manson, made a rare red carpet appearance and looked absolutely gorgeous in a figure-hugging red dress. She completed her look with matching red lipstick, a red clutch bag, and she styled her hair into an updo.

The synopsis for the show, per IMDb, reads, “The Shards is part teenage coming of age, erotic thriller and exploration of the untamed and mysterious era of Los Angeles 1981, tracking a group of privileged high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city.”

In addition to Wood, the series stars Hayes Warner, Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell. The cast posed on the red carpet and at the after-party event held in the show’s honor. “The Shards” will premiere on Hulu and FX on August 5, but there is already a lot of hype surrounding the series, which is adapted from the novel by Bret Easton Ellis and created by Ryan Murphy.

Getty Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Evan Rachel Wood

Getty Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney, Jordan Roth, Evan Rachel Wood and Graham Campbell

The official Instagram page dedicated to “The Shards” has shared posters and trailers. Fans have been commenting their thoughts in the comment section. On a pinned post of the trailer, the reactions have been positive. “Can’t wait!!!!! One of my favorites books!!!!,” a comment reads. “Hope it can do justice to the book,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “A dream come true @breteastonellis,” and “The book is so so good. Even better on audible with narration by Bret Easton Ellis.”

Evan Rachel Wood Discusses ‘Practical Magic 2’

While on the red carpet, Wood was asked about her role in “Practical Magic.” She appeared in the 1998 film when she was 11. The film’s sequel, “Practical Magic 2,” will not include the actress, and she has expressed her disappointment about not reprising her role. Actress Alexandra Artrip will also not return.

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wood said, “We bonded with that cast so much as children. And so, to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes is something that can’t be faked. I’m sad that that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans.”

The clip of her interview was shared on Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram, where fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Instant disappointment. Evan Rachel Wood was irreplaceable,” a comment reads. “I would have loved #EvanRachelWood back to reprise her role!! Such a missed opportunity @practicalmagicmovie !!!!!!!!!,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “The amount of grace Evan holds just refreshes your heart & brain,” “I’m still salty they didn’t bring Evan Rachel Wood back for part 2… they could have made it work EASILY,” and “missed opportunity.”