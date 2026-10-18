Dakota Johnson’s Steamy Confession About MGK Has Fans Going Wild: Report

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly’s rumored romance is reportedly heating up, with the actress said to have introduced the rapper to her family.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress and 36-year-old rapper were spotted together again, this time leaving a music studio in LA where MGK had been recording.

In photos and video shared by Deuxmoi, Johnson is seen waiting outside for MGK before getting into his Maserati.

According to the outlet, the two later headed to Johnson’s home, where the rapper allegedly spent the night. Deuxmoi also claimed to have unpublished photos showing MGK’s car parked in the actress’ driveway the following morning.

Dakota Johnson’s Racy Confession About MGK

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail on Saturday that friends initially assumed MGK and Johnson’s romance was nothing more than a summer fling. However, the relationship now appears to have evolved into a full-blown love affair.

The source added that the two are already talking about the future, with Johnson gushing about their “great sexual chemistry.”

“She has told friends that they have great sexual chemistry and it’s the best sex she has ever had, she calls it ‘fireworks,'” the source claimed.

The insider continued, “She has said that they are both ruled by Venus, which is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, because she is a Libra and he is a Taurus, and that means they both connect on a deeper sexual level.”

“She loves his look and his tattoos, she thinks he is hot as [expletive],” the source added.

Fans went into a frenzy as MGK and Johnson’s romance appeared to heat up.

One fan wrote, “She seems real smitten,” while another chimed in, “I love this for them. look at how she looks at him.”

Someone commented, “I’m obsessed with them both! I love seeing him smile and she’s beautiful and I’d be so down for this relationship!”

Another wrote, “Its nice to see him with a genuine smile again.”

MGK Met Dakota Johnson’s Family, Talk Babies: Report

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The Daily Mail also reported that MGK and Johnson’s relationship is progressing so well that the rapper has already met the actress’s mother, Melanie Griffith.

“Her mom Melanie [Griffith] approves, so there is that, Melanie has met him and likes him because when he wants to be charming, he absolutely is, and he charmed Melanie,” the source said.

The insider continued, “And I think Colson loves that Dakota has this huge, wonderful family with so many cool people, her dad Don [Johnson] is awesome and so are her siblings, she is very close to all of them, especially her brother Jesse [Johnson].”

The pair is also reportedly open to having children together and starting a family.

“They have agreed they would have the most beautiful babies, and she wants kids, so while they look like a very unlikely couple at first glance, I do think they want the same thing in the end: a family,” the source claimed.

MGK is already a father of two daughters: Casie, 17, whom he shares with his teenage sweetheart, Emma Cannon, and Saga, nearly 18 months old, with ex-fiancée Megan Fox. However, it remains unclear whether Johnson has met either of his daughters.