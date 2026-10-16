‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Splits From Girlfriend Leticia Cline

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe and his longtime girlfriend, Leticia Cline, have reportedly called it quits after seven years together.

Cline announced the breakup on social media, revealing that she has been struggling to process the end of their relationship. In her statement released Friday, Oct. 16, she also suggested that there was more to their relationship than what the public had seen.

Cline Shared the News on Social Media

“For the past two months I’ve been trying to come to terms with things that have left me absolutely devastated,” she wrote.

“While the world continues to see one version of someone, I’ve been living with a very different reality,” Cline continued.

She said she had kept many details private over the years, explaining that she had witnessed and experienced things she chose not to discuss publicly.

“things I witnessed, things I experienced, and things I stayed silent about because I loved someone and believed I was protecting him,” she shared.

Cline added that she now recognizes the personal cost of keeping those experiences to herself.

“Silence has cost me,” she wrote.

“What I will say is that the person the public knows and the person I knew behind closed doors are not the same,” Cline added, noting that she was still processing how to move forward.

She did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the split.

The Two Had a Serious Car Wreck Last Year

The breakup comes after the couple experienced a serious car accident last September that left both of them hospitalized.

Wolfe previously opened up about the crash in an interview with PEOPLE, describing how the experience changed his outlook on life. The couple had been traveling in a vintage 1958 Porsche when they were involved in a head-on collision.

The vehicle did not have airbags, but Wolfe said he had installed seatbelts in his vintage cars.

The accident left both with significant injuries. Wolfe sustained a fractured nose and eye socket, a sprained wrist and a torn meniscus in his knee. Cline suffered a broken jaw in three places, broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a collapsed lung and swelling around her spine.

Wolfe said the aftermath of the collision also involved legal proceedings, with the other driver facing a vehicular assault charge.

“I’ve learned that time is so precious and that none of us have a crystal ball,” he told PEOPLE.

He also reflected on the emotional impact of the crash, explaining that the experience continued to affect him even after the immediate danger had passed.

“It’s one of those things that changes you forever. You play the accident over and over and again in your mind,” Wolfe said.

The television personality added that surviving the collision gave him a new appreciation for what matters most.

“We are so lucky to be alive. But it’s something that’s ongoing,” he said. “I mean, it was life-changing as far as how things can change in a moment and life is just so precious and short.”

Wolfe and Cline were first linked in early 2021, following his separation from his former wife, Jodi Wolfe. Jodi filed for divorce in November 2020 after approximately a decade of marriage, stating in court documents that they had separated months earlier.

Wolfe and Cline have not publicly shared further details about their reported breakup.