Pregnant Hilary Swank Sweetly Derails Autograph Hound With Simple Request: Watch

Having recently announced she’s pregnant with her third child at age 52, Hilary Swank was recently captured on video interacting with fans.

In the clip, shared via TMZ, the two-time Oscar winner is seen exiting a building in New York City, where a group of fans are waiting for her.

At least one of them, however, appeared to be a professional autograph hound. Unlike a true fan, who’ll keep the autograph as a keepsake, autograph hounds are known for staking out celebs and asking them to sign photos and/or memorabilia that they can then sell to collectors.

As an A-list star, Swank has certainly encountered these autograph hunters before, and is likely also aware that an autograph addressed to a specific person’s name is of lesser value than just her signature.

An Awkward Exchange

In the video, the pregnant star is seen smiling widely as she approaches the fans awaiting her arrival.

The reporter filming for TMZ asks if she’s experiencing any pregnancy cravings. “Rice Krispie treats!” Swank exclaims.

Pen in hand, she asks an autograph seeker, “Who do you want it to?”

The person seeking the autograph, however, remains silent, prompting Swank to once again ask, “To who?”

When the person tells her that just her signature will suffice, Swank says, “I already wrote, ‘To.’ Do you have a name?”

She then asks the other people assembled if they know the autograph hunter’s name, but they do not.

“I already wrote ‘To,’ so can you give me your name?” Swank patiently asks yet again.

Her response is met with silence, as Swank stands smiling, poised to write that name for several awkward seconds. “Just tell me your name!” she says again, smiling broadly.

Finally, the woman relents, blurting out, “Eleni,” which the actress proceeds to write down.

A Big Reveal

Swank revealed her pregnancy in a video of glowing stick figures she shared via Instagram, with one of the figures revealed to have a tiny glowing baby within.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” she wrote in the caption.

This will be Swank’s third child, following the arrival of her twins in April 2023.

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During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Swank revealed that she’d been trying to have a baby for years until she and husband Benjamin Schneider finally conceived twins when the actress was in her late 40s.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said at the time.

“And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” the added.

In an interview with People, Swank observed that it “just worked out” becoming the mother of two at this stage in her life.

“It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life,” she said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier. There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them,” she shared.

“I feel like I get a lot of Mother’s Days other than actual Mother’s Day because of being able to be so present with them,” Swank added.

