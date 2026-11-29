Jimmy Fallon has a new furry family member, and she is already making herself at home.

The “Tonight Show” host introduced fans to Fern Fallon, a golden retriever puppy who has been part of his household for the past four months. Fallon shared the news on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 29, posting a photo of the adorable addition and joking about the mischief that comes with raising a young dog.

Fallon Shared the Exciting News With Fans

“Puppy alert!” he wrote. “Meet someone who’s been loving us (and biting us with her baby shark teeth) for the past four months. Please welcome another beautiful golden girl to our family… Fern Fallon. Good morning, Fern.”

Although the announcement was new to his followers, Fern had already spent several months bonding with the family.

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages welcoming the puppy, with many expressing excitement over the latest addition to the Fallon household.

“Welcome, Fern! You’ve already stolen our hearts Jimmy will share all his little secrets with you. Your payment for silence: unlimited belly rubs,” one person wrote.

Another commenter joked, “She has your eyes Jimmy.”

Others described Fern as gorgeous and wished the family plenty of happy memories with their new companion.

Fallon Previously Experienced Heartbreak When Gary Passed

Fern’s arrival comes after a difficult period for Fallon and his family, who lost their longtime golden retriever, Gary, in October 2025.

The television personality announced Gary’s death in an emotional Instagram tribute on Oct. 20, sharing photographs that documented the dog’s life with Fallon, his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their daughters, Winnie and Frances.

Gary had been part of the family for more than 13 years. In his tribute, Fallon described the many roles the dog played in their household, from companion and comforter to an entertaining presence who brought happiness to everyday life.

“She was the last name we signed on every birthday card,” he began.

“She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel,” the star wrote. “Definitely not a watchdog — she would have let burglars in and shown them where we kept the bacon and American cheese slices.”

Fallon also recalled Gary’s enthusiasm for swimming, including her habit of jumping into the pool immediately after being bathed.

The loss left a noticeable absence in the family’s home, something the comedian addressed in the heartfelt message.

“Franny, Winnie, Mommy and I miss you. The house misses you. The house is so quiet. The quiet is so loud,” he wrote.

“But that quiet is slowly being filled with stories about you and laughter amongst the sniffles. Thank you for everything. Gosh, we miss you so much. Goodnight, Gary.”