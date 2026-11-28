Ray Nicholson has followed in his famous father Jack Nicholson’s footsteps, with a career in the entertainment industry. He is already making a name for himself and has given multiple interviews to promote his new film “The Mosquito Bowl.” These interviews offer a rare glimpse into his life, his relationship with his father, and, most recently, his experience with childhood bullying.

Ray Nicholson Reflects on Childhood Bullying

Getty

In an interview with People, published on Saturday, November 28, Ray revealed he struggled with his weight as a child, but sports helped him to make friends and connect with other kids. “The key thing to know about me is when I grew up, I was a really fat kid,” Ray said. “I got bullied in school. The first time I ever had friends was when I was playing AAU 8 and under basketball.”

He continued, “I remember my first practice. I was really out of shape. I was really chubby. They did the first warm-up lap around the court. I remember once we finished, I tripped over myself and these guys picked me up. From then on, I fell in love with sports. Basketball was really my first love, and I actually played Pop Warner football.”

Finding sports helped change Ray’s life, and before pursuing an acting career, he dreamed of playing football. “I was still a little bit doughy, but I was really fast, and I had a really good arm,” he recalled. “They wanted me to play offensive line, and I wanted to play quarterback. I ended up playing quarterback, and I was kind of this chubby Michael Vick, absolutely trucking other 6-year-olds.” He also revealed that the sport gave him a “big confidence boost.”

Ray’s love for the game served him well in his role in “The Mosquito Bowl,” which follows the lives of four athletes who joined the Marines in World War II.

Ray Nicholson’s Connection With Jack Nicholson Through Basketball

This is not the first time Ray has discussed sports, and in a discussion with his sister, Lorraine Nicholson, for Interview magazine, published on November 12, the actor discussed how basketball has been a way for him to connect with their famous father. “I love sports so much. It’s also the language of love that me and dad share,” he said. “We can’t talk about a lot, but we can talk about the (expletive) Lakers until kingdom come.”

In his interview with the publication, Ray also echoed his recent statements about struggling with his weight and his feelings of inadequacy as a child. “I just had this sense of shame growing up. At my first basketball practice, we were running around the court as a warm-up lap, and I was so exhausted, and these kids were effortlessly running ahead of me,” he recalled.

He continued, “I literally tripped over the half court, and I was so ashamed I had to sit out crying the rest of the practice. But these guys picked me up, and so much of sports is about family, brotherhood, and lifting someone up. I was a total stranger, and these were all inner-city kids, and I had never experienced anything like that.”