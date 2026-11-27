The beautiful Mckenna Grace has revealed she had a “binder” of Easter eggs that she wanted to include in the new “Hunger Games” movie, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Grace, 20, plays Maysilee Donner in the new film, which is currently in theaters around the world. Donner is one of the two female tributes from District 12 and the original owner of the iconic Mockingjay pin in the massively popular franchise.

The actress has long been a huge fan of “The Hunger Games” books and movies. She brought that fanaticism to the latest film’s set and advocated for intricate details that had otherwise been ignored to be included in it.

In a recent chat with People, the star of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and “Scream 7” explained how she would regularly put forward ideas during production.

Mckenna Grace Would Suggest Things ‘Every Day’ During Filming

Getty Mckenna Grace at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

Speaking to People during a press junket for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in October, Mckenna Grace explained to the popular outlet about how she would regularly put forward ideas for inclusion in the new film.

The actress said, “Every day I would show up to set with a list of things and thoughts and questions to bother Francis [director Francis Lawrence] with. Yeah, I got the hummingbird, the Mockingjay pins in there. I got my braid.”

At the same press junket, Whitney Peak, who plays Lenore Dove Baird in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” explained that Grace brought a binder of ideas to the set and said “‘I need this and this and this and this and this.'”

Grace added that she enjoyed finding “random” details to throw in and said, “For some reason, I really wanted to have different-colored eyeshadows with all of my different outfits because I just thought that if anybody in the Capitol was going to find a way to hold onto their own personal style, it would be Maysilee.”

“And so I wanted to find something that differentiated her outfit from just what the Capitol gave her,” she continued.

Her ideas have certainly done the film no harm, as it is doing very well at the box office.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Is a Box Office Success

Getty Mckenna Grace at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has now been in theaters for a week (it released on Friday, November 20) and it has already turned a huge profit.

Having cost $150 million to make, its current worldwide gross (at the time of writing) is around $268.3 million (per Box Office Mojo). Of course, that figure will only increase as the movie remains in theaters for the next few weeks.

It’s also going down relatively well with critics. Its critical approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes is a healthy 67%. Even more impressively, its fan approval rating on the same website is a whopping 94%.

Tara Bennett of IGN gave the film one of its best reviews, saying, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is one of the strongest entries of the franchise because of its excellent performances, especially Joseph Zada’s compassionate turn as young Haymitch. It also closes the story of Panem on a high note.”

If you haven’t already seen “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” you should definitely go and check it out.