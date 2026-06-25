‘Ghostbusters’ Star Mckenna Grace Turns 20 — See Photos of Her Then & Now

Star of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Mckenna Grace turns 20 today! The talented actress was born on June 25, 2006, in Grapevine, Texas, and has already had an incredible career.

Grace began acting in 2012 when she was only six years old. Her first role came on television, playing Jasmine Bernstein in a recurring role on the Disney XD sitcom “Crash & Bernstein.”

She landed her first movie roles in 2013, in the apocalyptic comedy-drama “Goodbye World” and the supernatural comedy horror “Suburban Gothic.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, she has become a prolific actress on both the big and small screens. Notable movie credits include 2019’s MCU offering “Captain Marvel,” 2021’s horror flick “Malignant,” and 2026’s slasher sequel “Scream 7.”

On television, she has appeared in the likes of soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” political thriller drama series “Designated Survivor,” and supernatural horror series “The Haunting of Hill House.”

On the day Grace celebrates leaving her teens behind, let’s take a photographic journey through her life and career. We’ll start with her early childhood, then go all the way up to how she looks today.

Mckenna Grace as a Baby

Above is a social media post with a picture of Mckenna Grace as a baby.

Early Career

Getty Mckenna Grace at the premiere of “My Little Pony Equestria Girls” in 2013.

Grace became a child star when she was only six years old, in 2012, landing a recurring role in the aforementioned “Crash & Bernstein.”

In 2013, she not only appeared in the above-mentioned movies “Goodbye World” and “Suburban Gothic,” she also appeared several times on television. Her small screen roles that year came in sitcom “The Goodwin Games,” the pilot of “Joe, Joe & Jane,” sitcom “Instant Mom,” and the aforementioned soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

2014 saw her add multiple television credits to her filmography. They were animated series “Clarence,” procedural drama series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and the pilot of “Clementine.”

The Mid-Late 2010s

Getty Mckenna Grace at the 23rd Critics Choice Awards in 2018.

In the mid-late 2010s, Grace’s career exploded.

More movie and television roles came in 2015. The movie roles were the family comedy “Russell Madness” and sci-fi horror “Frankenstein.” Television credits included comedy series “K.C. Undercover,” supernatural teen drama “The Vampire Diaries,” comedy series “Dog with a Blog,” animated show “Pickle and Peanut,” and police procedural “CSI: Cyber.”

In 2016, her television credits included sitcom “Teachers,” comedy show “Bizaardvark,” animated series “The Lion Guard,” political thriller series “Designated Survivor,” and sitcom “Fuller House.” Movie appearances came in drama “Mr. Church,” animated comedy “The Angry Birds Movie,” and sci-fi sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

2017 saw her add animated television series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” to her repertoire. Movie-wise, she appeared in comedy-drama “Gifted,” comedy “How to Be a Latin Lover,” horror “Amityville: The Awakening,” and biographical sports film “I, Tonya.”

In 2018, Grace appear on television in the aforementioned “The Haunting of Hill House,” supernatural series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and sitcom “Young Sheldon.”. She only appeared in one movie, the sci-fi flick “Ready Player One.”

Her only new credits in 2019 were movies. They were the above-mentioned “Captain Marvel,” comedy-drama “Troop Zero,” and horror sequel “Annabelle Comes Home.”

The Early 2020s

Getty Mckenna Grace at the People’s Choice Awards in 2022.

Grace’s monumental rise continued in the early 2020s.

In 2020, she added one new credit on both the small and big screens. Her one new television credit came in comedy miniseries “Home Movie: The Princess Bride.” Her one new movie credit came voicing young Daphne in “Scoob!”

2021 saw her appear in dystopian television series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and horror comedy anthology series “Just Beyond.” Movie-wise, she voiced a characted in animated movie “Spirit Untamed,” appeared in the above-mentioned horror “Malignant,” and starred in the long-awaited supernatural comedy sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

2022 brought no new theatrical movie credits, but she appeared in the made-for-television horror film “The Bad Seed Returns.” She also landed a main role in the biographical crime drama miniseries “A Friend of the Family.”

No new television credits came in 2023, but she appeared in the sci-fi adventure movie “Crater” and leant her voice to “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

In 2024, her only new television credit was a voice role in the animated superhero series “Batman: Caped Crusader.” Her only movie credit came in another “Ghostbusters” sequel, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Mckenna Grace Today

Above is a 2026 social media post by Grace with 14 recent pictures and a video of her.

These days, Grace appears to be focusing on her movie career, as her only television credit since 2025 came with a voice role in a single episode of animated adult sitcom “Krapopolis.”

Contrarily, in 2025, she appeared in five movies. They were the drama “What We Hide,” the comedy body-horror “Slanted,” romantic drama “Regretting You,” dystopican political thriller “Anniversary,” and supernatural horror sequel “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.”

So far in 2026, her only credit was the aforementioned slasher sequel, “Scream 7.” However, she will also appear in the dystopian action prequel/sequel “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the coming-of-age road comedy “Nimrods,” and voice a character in the animated “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie.”

Next year, she is set to star as Daphne Blake in Netflix’s mystery television series “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

We look forward to seeing all of Mckenna Grace’s upcoming work and wish her well with her ongoing career.

We’d also like to wish her the happiest of 20th birthdays. We hope she has the most fantastic day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.

Mckenna Grace’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.