While “House of the Dragon” Season 4 won’t arrive on HBO until 2028, all eyes are on the storylines that will be used to bring the “Game of Thrones” prequel to an end. After all, Season 4 is confirmed as the final season, and that means bringing the Dance of the Dragons to an end.

To do that, more Targaryen characters will need to get bigger roles. Thanks to the House of the Dragons fan account, there are signs that this will happen, as three characters are about to get new faces.

‘House of the Dragon’ May Recast Younger Targaryens

HBO

“House of the Dragon” is no stranger to recasting roles. From the very beginning, different actors have taken on roles, including Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Aegon II. It’s the way the show has decided to deal with the time jumps throughout the story, and while there isn’t a huge time jump coming up, it’s also a way to make sure the strongest of actors are in prominent roles.

The fan account notes that the HBO series is looking for four children with blonde hair. Two of those need to be twin girls, so they can play the same character and the show abides by child labor laws. It’s a hint that Jaehaera Targaryen, the daughter of Aegon and Helaena, will get a much larger role during the fourth season.

As for the other two characters, those are expected to be for Aegon III and Viserys Targaryen, Rhaenyra’s youngest sons. With the deaths of Luc and Jace, she has to name Joffrey her heir. However, there is no guarantee that he will survive, and it looks like her two children with Daemon will finally play a much bigger role.

How the 3 Characters Are Pivotal in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Ending

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With “House of the Dragon” Season 4 confirmed as the last, the final eight episodes will need to wrap up the story. All three characters are critical. If you haven’t read “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin and don’t want to be spoiled, you’ll need to look away.

While Queen Rhaenyra currently sits on the Iron Throne, she is not there for long. The Smallfolk riot, even storming the dragonpit and killing the dragons there. It leads to Aegon II back on the throne, but not before he takes Dragonstone first — the place Rhaenyra flees to with her young son Aegon the Younger.

Aegon finally gets to kill his half-sister, and he does want to kill his nephews, but in the end, he keeps Aegon the Younger alive. That could be seen as a big mistake, as Aegon’s enemies at court kill him, leading Aegon the Younger to take the Iron Throne. What better way to join the Greens and the Blacks than by him marrying Jaehaera? Now both sides sit on the throne.

While Viserys had gone missing during the Battle of the Gullet in the books, he wasn’t there in the show. That doesn’t stop him from being a major part of the story, and he does eventually sit on the Iron Throne. If “House of the Dragons” Season 4 wants to end with a clear understanding of how it connects to “The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” it will need to include all three characters for that.

“House of the Dragon” Season 4 will start production in 2027, with a likely 2028 release date.