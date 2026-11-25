Cole Sprouse was one of the stars of The CW’s “Riverdale” for seven seasons, from 2017 to 2023. Recently, the “Suite Life of Zach & Cody” alum opened up about his pay from the Archie Comics series, revealing that he didn’t make real money until several seasons in.

Cole Sprouse Says ‘Riverdale’ Didn’t Pay Substantial Money in the Beginning

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Sprouse, along with his twin brother, Dylan, appeared on the “Wildmen” Podcast in November 2026. During the conversation, he reflected on how television has changed for actors earning a living from their craft and how streaming has altered the landscape.

“‘Riverdale’ was kind of a dying species at the time because it was as we were transitioning into the streaming model,” he said. “So we would film 22 hour-long episodes a year.”

After that, regarding the pay he received for the hit CW show, Sprouse explained that typically actors will sign on for three years and then have the option to renegotiate if the series is successful.

According to him, “So you are making what you initially agreed upon, and if the show is a success and they want to pick it up for a fourth season, you get the option to renegotiate after the third season.”

“So that’s when you start making money. Substantial money. If the show is a big success, that’s when you start actually being able to roll in it,” he added. From there, he admitted that being cast on a series is still great for actors as it serves as a “launching pad.”

He then said, “However, the days of cutting your teeth in relative anonymity and making your bag and getting your 10,000 hours on a long-running, consistent, stable work in television is gone. It’s not as profitable a medium itself anymore, and it’s just not as profitable for actors anymore.”

Cole Previously Reflected on His Post ‘Riverdale’ Career

Getty Cole Sprouse attends “The Long Haul” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival

Since “Riverdale” ended in 2024, Sprouse has consistently appeared in independent films, a genre the actor has said serves as more of a creative outlet. In 2024, while discussing his film “Lisa Frankenstein,” he spoke to Who What Wear and was asked whether he hoped to play older characters after the CW show ended.

“I get this question a lot,” the “Suite Life of Zach & Cody” alum began. “To be honest, I don’t think about it too much. I think there are really compelling parts all over the age map.”

“The more that you build an idea and aim for it professionally, the less it comes true. The one thing I will say is that I would love to shoot in California,” he continued.

“Yeah, that’s the manifestation I’m trying to put out. Right down the street at the studio complexes. Come home for lunch to my own house.”

From there, the outlet asked Sprouse how having acted since he was a child has impacted his approach to selecting roles.

According to him, “When a lot of people talk about acting, they talk about the beauty and the passion of acting, and they forget that it’s also a job. The healthiest relationship is somewhere in the middle, where you can go, ‘Alright, I ideally want to do one for me and one for the coffers.'”

Regarding his career today, IMDb lists his most recent appearance as the 2026 comedy-drama “Wake.” Other 2026 films include “Vintage Violence” and “The Long Haul.” Sprouse also has several other projects in various stages of development.