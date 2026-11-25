Halle Berry is looking to restore the original custody arrangement she had with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. Berry, 60, is in a dispute with Martinez, 60, over custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The issue arose on October 1, when Martinez filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry.

The French actor is seeking sole custody of Maceo, which has resulted in temporary orders that have restricted Berry’s access to her child. Berry has been denied from having her son for overnight visits.

PEOPLE claims to have obtained the document filed by Berry in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The outlet has detailed the terms that the Oscar-winning actress would prefer to be restored. She has also proposed a schedule to work out with Martinez to grant her split custody of their son.

Halle Berry Claims The Ongoing Dispute Has Made Her Son ‘Increasingly Distant’ With Her

Halle Berry’s legal predicament has strained her relationship with her son, according to court documents. Page Six was the first to report on Berry’s filings in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The outlet quoted the actress’s attorneys, stating that they said her son had become “more distant, more defiant toward her parental authority, and increasingly insistent that he should determine where and when he spends custodial time.”

Berry’s legal team further claimed that the actress denies the claims by her ex-husband. Her attorneys additionally stated that the separation is the cause of the strain between Berry and Maceo. The court documents filed on Tuesday state that the real threat is the Oscar winner losing the relationship she cherishes with her son.

“What has changed is not Maceo’s physical safety with Halle,” the court documents filed by her attorneys state. “What has deteriorated is the mother-son relationship during the prolonged separation while Maceo remained in the care” of his father.

Halle Berry’s Filing States That Her Son Changed After A Month-Long Stay With His Father

PEOPLE said it had obtained the court documents that list Halle Berry’s proposed workaround with the dispute. The actress has asked for the original agreement she had with Olivier Martinez to be restored. Under the August 2023 agreement, the 60-year-olds shared custody of Maceo on a per-week basis.

Berry has asked for a week-on/week-off schedule, according to the court documents. Under this arrangement, the 13-year-old will alternate weeks of stay with his mother and father.

According to the filing, Berry last spent an uninterrupted amount of time with Maceo during the summer. The documents state that her son accompanied her on a trip to Fiji. Berry claims she enjoyed an affectionate relationship with Maceo during this time.

Halle Berry Claims She’s Been Made Out To Be ‘The Bad Guy’

The reason for Halle Berry noting this down is to provide evidence that an extended stay with her will restore her relationship with her son the way it used to be.

The actress’s filing claims that Maceo has been distant with her ever since he stayed with Martinez for a month. She alleges that she and Maceo had an argument on September 26, but that the pair hugged and apologized afterward.

Berry’s court documents on Monday include an extended statement from the actress. The 60-year-old says that her son has aligned with his father because she hasn’t had the chance to be with him for an uninterrupted length of time.

“For years, I have been made to be the ‘bad guy.’ I had expressed concerns to Olivier and to the Court about Maceo’s exposure to adult disputes, his increasing alignment with Olivier’s positions, and his growing belief that he should decide matters ordinarily reserved for parents,” Berry’s statement in the filing states. “At the same time, I observed that I became the parent Maceo associated with rules, educational expectations, treatment recommendations, and decisions he did not always like.”