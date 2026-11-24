Beloved larger-than-life actor Christopher Lloyd has shared a sweet message to his wife as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Per People, Lloyd, 88, first set eyes on former real estate agent Lisa Loiacono, 56, in 2005. They met at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in California and Lloyd has spoken openly about how he was immediately “smitten” by Loiacono.

Lloyd is known best as a character actor who plays eccentric and offbeat individuals. Emmet “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” franchise, Fester Addams in “The Addams Family” movies, and Judge Doom in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” are just some of his most famous roles.

However, his main role in life is as a husband. Loiacono is his fifth wife and he clearly loves her deeply. He took to social media to share that love following ten years of wedded bliss.

Christopher Lloyd’s Message for Lisa Loiacono Was Short but Sweet

Christopher Lloyd shared his 10th anniversary message for his wife, Lisa Loiacono, with the 1.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a single picture of the couple smiling, with their heads adorably close together. They’re in matching black outfits, with Lisa wearing a leather jacket and Lloyd in a velvet suit jacket worn over a button-up shirt. It was taken at the “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s” event in New York City on Saturday, November 14 this year.

Lloyd’s short but sweet caption on his post reads, “Happy Anniversary @lisaannerocks I love YOU❤️❤️.”

The actor’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of his post. Each of them wanted to wish him and his wife a happy anniversary.

Lloyd’s Fans & Followers Wish Him & His Wife the Happiest 10th Anniversary

Getty Lisa Loiacono and Christopher Lloyd in 2015 before they were married.

The comments section of Christopher Lloyd’s 10th anniversary post for his wife is flooded with messages. They all come from his fans and followers who wish to send their own congratulatory messages to the actor and his wife, Lisa Loiacono.

Author, actress, and filmmaker Leslie Zemeckis, the wife of “Back to the Future” director Robert Zemeckis, wrote, “Cheers kids.”

One of Lloyd’s followers commented, “Happiest of anniversaries to the two of you!! ❤️❤️”

Another follower posted, “Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Anniversary❤️”

“Congrats to my favorite love birds ❤️❤️,” stated a particularly big fan of the couple.

Referring to the Klingon military officer and the main antagonist played by Lloyd in the 1984 film “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” someone else proclaimed, “Best Wishes extended to Commander Kruge.”

“You guys are so cute,” said somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Happy anniversary, love birds!”

Lloyd may be less than two years away from turning 90, but he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

While he’s had a quiet 2026 in terms of acting roles, he has several big screen projects on the way. Lloyd will appear in the horror mystery movie “The Movers,” the fantasy sports comedy film “Super Athlete,” the fantasy thriller flick “Cipher,” and the action-adventure mystery offering “Christopher Hope and the Secret of Napoleon.”

While none of those projects have confirmed release dates yet, we can’t wait to watch them all.

Christopher Lloyd’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.