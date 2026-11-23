Singer Donny Osmond isn’t afraid to jump into action — especially if it means protecting others. While attending his granddaughter’s birthday party after church, the 68-year-old sprinted to the neighbor’s home when he saw flames leaping from their grill.

Osmond shared the video his family took of the incident. Catch the singer in action and see what others had to say about the situation.

Donny Osmond Bravely Springs Into Action

Beloved singer Donny Osmond was enjoying a normal Sunday afternoon when the fire broke out. He enjoyed a lovely church service with his family, then attended his granddaughter’s birthday party. He hadn’t even had time to change out of his church clothes when he noticed something was wrong.

“After I got back from church, I went to my little granddaughter’s birthday party. I saw black smoke coming from the neighbor’s backyard. Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house!” the singer explained on Instagram.

In the video, Osmond bravely tackles the flames with his fire extinguisher as smoke continues billowing from the grill. He does it all while still dressed in his church suit.

“My son’s father-in-law, Derek Roberts, took this video, but he started recording a little late,” Osmond added. “What you don’t see are the flames shooting about four feet above the barbecue! I guess I can now add to my credentials: I’m a singing fireman! 😂 I wonder if they’ll put me in their annual calendar next year. 🧑‍🚒🚒🧯”

Fans overwhelmingly praised the singer, thankful that no one was hurt.

“Imagine you walk out of your house to see Donny flippin Osmond with a garden hose putting out a fire from your grill? 😂” one viewer quipped in the comments.

“I was interested until I saw it’s just Donny doing Donny things, 😂 which is being kind and awesome,” another added.

The Singer Has Lived in the Spotlight His Entire Career

Donny Osmond and his famous siblings were teen heartthrobs in the 1970s. Though growing up in the spotlight isn’t always easy, the 68-year-old admitted it was all he has ever known.

“I didn’t know any different. If I’d had a normal life, going to school and everything, then I’d have something to compare it to, but being on television, learning dance routines, spending 25 hours a day in the rehearsal room was my norm,” he told The Guardian.

“I remember making a decision at about the age of 12, when ‘One Bad Apple’ became our first No 1 record, that I was going to do this for the rest of my life,” Osmond explained.

Despite the fame, Donny Osmond’s faith played an important role in his life. He married his wife, Debra, in 1978 and went on to welcome five sons together. Today, they have 16 grandchildren.

“Debbie has given my life stability,” the singer told PEOPLE in 2022. “She keeps my feet on the ground.”

The couple met after he had already lived in the spotlight for several years and he appreciated how she brought him back down to earth.

“There was something simple about her, and I lived a very complicated life,” Osmond added.