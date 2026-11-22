Suzanne Rogers, beloved for her role as Maggie Horton on “Days of Our Lives,” was seen in a rare public appearance.

Suzanne Rogers Seen in Rare Public Appearance

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 83-year-old actress was getting her mail when paparazzi photographed her. She looked lovely and relaxed, wearing cozy knitwear, jeans, and a zipped hoodie as she checked her mailbox. Her iconic red hair drew attention, and she appeared to be wearing no makeup, opting for a natural look.

Rogers’ career spanned decades, landing her beloved role as Maggie in 1973 and winning a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1979. But when she landed the role, she knew nothing about daytime soaps, having never watched one.

“I had never watched a soap,” Rogers told TV Insider in a November 2025 interview. “I had done theater, which was nighttime, and matinees during the day, so I had never been home to watch a soap, and I didn’t know anything about the workings of a soap. All of a sudden, they signed me to a seven-year contract, and I went, ‘Whoa, OK.’ For the first time in my life, I wasn’t worried about a show opening and closing in a year or not getting a show at all.”

Auditioning for ‘The Young and the Restless’

Rogers had initially auditioned for a part in “The Young and the Restless,” but her fiery red hair didn’t match the blonde characters. She was referred to “Days of Our Lives,” and reflected on the audition in her interview.

“I was one of eight women that read for two of the executives at NBC and Betty and John Clarke (Mickey Horton),” she said. “And John started to cry. We were doing a sad scene, but it was the very first time that Maggie appeared, and whether it was because I was on crutches or whether it was just the scene, I don’t know, but they thanked me, and I left. As I was driving out of the lot, this car pulled up beside me, and it was John. He motioned for me to roll my window down, and he said, ‘You just knocked me out.’ And I said, ‘Oh, my goodness. Well, thank you very much.’”

Suzanne Rogers’ Health Journey

Getty Suzanne Rogers at a “Days of Our Lives” event

In November 2025, Rogers revealed she was in remission after being diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer. In an interview with People, she spoke about her health. “I’m feeling so much better. I mean, my summer was rough. I had cancer removed, radiation, that was tough. But I didn’t lose my hair. I guess I got it early,” she said.

She continued, “I was stage two, and it was a certain kind of chemo that they gave me; it was pills and the radiation, and it didn’t affect it, so that was good.” Speaking of her energy, she revealed, “It’s about 70% right now. I’m just basically letting things happen. I’m not making anything happen.”

In her interview, Rogers also discussed how her outlook had changed, saying, “I don’t worry about the small things. It’s not worth it. I was rushing here, and I went, ‘Wait a minute. You’re not going anywhere.’” She was fortunate to have the support of her family and her priest throughout her cancer battle, and she revealed that she spoke to him before starting chemo and radiation.