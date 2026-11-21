Robert De Niro has an impressive acting career, but remembering the names of all his pets is another challenge.

During a November 19 Vanity Fair lie detector test, the actor joined his “Focker In-Law” costars Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller to answer questions about their personal lives and careers.

One of the more surprising moments came when Stiller asked De Niro about his dogs.

The actor confirmed that he has 18 dogs, although he admitted that he couldn’t name every one of them when asked.

Robert De Niro Confirms He Has 18 Dogs

During De Niro’s turn taking the lie detector test, Stiller referenced a previous interview in which Woody Harrelson mentioned the actor’s pets.

“In a recent interview, Woody Harrelson revealed that you have 18 dogs,” Stiller said before asking whether the number was accurate.

De Niro confirmed that it was.

Stiller then followed up with another question, asking whether De Niro could name all 18 dogs.

“No,” the actor admitted.

However, when Stiller asked whether he could remember any of their names, De Niro began listing a few.

He mentioned Henry, Antsy Nancy and Frank.

The names immediately caught Stiller’s attention because they sounded more like names for people than pets.

De Niro explained that he and his wife had chosen names inspired by movies.

The conversation continued as Stiller tried to guess whether any of the dogs shared names with characters from De Niro’s films.

He specifically mentioned Jack Byrnes, De Niro’s character from the “Meet the Parents” franchise.

However, De Niro indicated that none of the dogs had that name.

Getty Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro Shares Another Unexpected Story

De Niro also discussed an unusual experience involving another famous actor.

When Stiller asked whether anyone had ever mistaken him for Al Pacino, De Niro recalled an incident during a trip to Moscow.

According to the actor, a guard at Red Square once confused him with Sylvester Stallone.

Rather than correcting the guard, De Niro simply went along with the mistake.

He also revealed that a prop from “Focker In-Law” initially resembled Pacino.

De Niro explained that the production created a cake featuring his character’s face, but the first version looked more like his fellow actor.

He kept a photograph of the original cake and said he still hopes to show it to Pacino someday.

Robert De Niro Reunites With Ben Stiller for ‘Focker In-Law’

The interview also gave De Niro and Stiller an opportunity to revisit their longtime working relationship.

The actors first appeared together in “Meet the Parents” in 2000 and have continued portraying Jack Byrnes and Greg Focker throughout the franchise.

During the lie detector test, Stiller asked whether De Niro considered him part of his famous “circle of trust.”

De Niro answered yes, although the examiner suggested there was some deception in his response.

The actor laughed and explained that he was trying to be nice.

Despite the playful exchange, De Niro also praised Stiller’s comedic abilities.

He complimented the way Stiller communicates several emotions through his facial expressions during scenes.

The conversation offered a lighthearted look at the actors’ relationship as they prepare to return to the franchise alongside Grande.