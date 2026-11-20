Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed what her famous mother would have thought about her latest prestigious accolade.

Curtis, 67, was the winner of the Honorary Clio Entertainment Award this year. The 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards took place on Thursday, November 19, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Per the official Clios website, “The Clios were founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising around the world” and their mission “is to celebrate bold creativity that inspires and connects the creators of today and tomorrow.”

The Honorary Award was in recognition of Curtis’ five-decade career across film and television, her bestselling books, and her humanitarian work.

She took to social media to share news of her award and what she believes her mother would have thought about her winning it.

Jamie Lee Curtis Says Mom Would Have Been ‘Thrilled’ at Her Award

Jamie Lee Curtis’ parents were, of course, the late Hollywood icons Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. The “Halloween” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress shared what she believed Leigh would have thought of her Honorary Clio Entertainment Award with the 6.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Curtis’ post includes a single split image. One side of the image is her Honorary Clio Award, the other shows her with her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the 57th Annual Photoplay Awards in Hollywood on September 29, 1979.

The caption on Curtis’ post reads, “My mother, the late, great, Janet Leigh, came from an impoverished background and was discovered by the silent film star, Norma Shearer and was brought to Hollywood and became a global superstar and along with my father, Tony Curtis, from a similarly rough background also achieved a global recognition. My mother in particular understood the dance and importance between advertising and marketing and publicity and the actual work of being an actor and portraying characters. I know she would have been really thrilled that I was given such a high honor from @clioawards last night, and would have appreciated so much @michaelrmoses remarks.”

Shirley Ellis’ 1965 soul hit “I See It, I Like It, I Want It” plays over the post.

Curtis’ fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Curtis Followers Had Lots to Say About Her Win & Her Parents

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis.

The comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ post about her Clio Award win is full of lovely messages. Her fans and followers congratulated her and spoke highly of her parents.

One of Curtis’ followers said, “Congratulations. So well deserved. Your parents were great actors & good people. 🫶🏻👩🏼”

Another follower said, “Your Mom is smiling on you from heaven. She is absolutely so proud of you as we are. You’re a national treasure JLC.”

“Your father presented my father with an acting award , so we’re practically sisters. Congratulations,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “Congratulations!!!!!!! Love you too [sic] pieces and very well deserved!!!!”

“Congrats on the award,” stated another individual concisely.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Congratulations 🙌. Wonderful picture!”

We’d like to congratulate the fabulous Jamie Lee Curtis on receiving the Honorary Clio Entertainment Award this year. It’s a fantastic achievement and one we’re sure both her parents would be incredibly proud of her for.