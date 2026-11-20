While the upcoming Glee reboot will be missing some of the original series’ beloved stars, their legacies won’t be forgotten, as the show’s creators have plans to honor them in this new chapter.

When speaking with Variety, Glee co-creator Ian Brennan said that Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith’s heartbreaking passings will “be a part” of the reboot.

“We’re still figuring a lot of it out.,” Brennan added. “That’s going to be part of it, that sadness and that loss. But still in all, I think [‘Glee’] is too big of a thing to sort of let lay. There’s something about that feels right right now.”

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson in the TV series, passed away on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31 from an accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol, and was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada. He was honored by the show during its original run with a tribute episode titled “The Quarterback” in Season 5.

As for Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, she died from an accidental drowning while out boating with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in July 2020. Josey, who was four years old at the time, was found asleep alone at the boat, which was discovered on the lake when it hadn’t been returned to the rental company. She was reported missing with authorities recovering her body from the lake several days later.

Chris Colfer Detailed How Hard A Reboot Would Be Without Naya Rivera

When speaking with Bustle in October, before the reboot was announced, Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel detailed how hard it would be to do the show without Rivera.

“It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone,” he said. “But I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.”

At the time, he said he had “heard absolutely nothing” about the reboot, but recently updated fans, saying that he’s had “nice conversation with someone” and will “have more conversations soon.”

“From what I heard, it sounded very funny and it sounded like a good idea. So we’ll see,” Colfer expressed on The Daily Beast‘s Obsessed podcast. “We did so much stuff that was that was revolutionary and groundbreaking at the time. I’d be very curious to see how they keep that up.”

As for where Kurt will be, he said he “would love to see him like a Miranda Priestly-type, running his own fashion blog or a magazine. I could also see him on tour with Chappell Roan, styling her. There’s a lot of fun avenues they could explore.”

Jane Lynch Is Open To Reprising Her Role As Sue Sylvester

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That’s how Sue, C’s it.

It turns out Jane Lynch is not only excited about the Glee reboot, but also has an interest in potentially reprising her iconic role as Sue Sylvester.

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” she said during an appearance on Monday’s Jennifer Hudson Show. “I cannot wait.”

“It would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day. That was my most favorite wardrobe,” she added. “I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life. You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now. Because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there.”