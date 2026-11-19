JoJo Siwa is opening up about the financial decisions that have helped her become more independent as an adult.

During the November 18 episode of “The Viall Files,” Siwa joined her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, for a conversation with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy about their relationship, careers and personal growth.

While reflecting on how much her life has changed over the past two years, the 23-year-old entertainer revealed that she now limits her personal spending money to 5% of what she earns.

Siwa explained that the arrangement allows her to save more while taking responsibility for her everyday expenses.

JoJo Siwa Explains Her 5% Personal Spending Rule

Siwa discussed her finances after Viall asked whether her relationship with Hughes had helped her feel more comfortable making adult decisions.

She explained that several changes in her personal life had contributed to her growing independence, including a new approach to managing money.

“I switched the way my money’s structured so that way now I pay myself 5% of what I make,” Siwa said.

She clarified that the remaining money goes into savings rather than becoming part of her everyday spending budget.

The singer also explained that she uses her personal allocation to cover expenses such as dinners and other purchases.

Business-related expenses, including costs associated with her studio, do not come out of that 5%.

Siwa said she now pays her own credit card bills and pays closer attention to how she uses her money.

The arrangement has given her a clearer distinction between her personal spending and the money she wants to preserve.

ABC Pop star JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Reflects on Buying Her Palm Springs Home

Siwa also discussed the changes in her living situation over the past several years.

She recalled spending approximately two months in Atlanta while filming a television project and realizing that she no longer wanted to live alone in her family’s large home.

After her parents moved out, Siwa remained in the house with her three dogs before deciding to sell the property.

She initially planned to purchase another home, but that transaction fell through following an inspection.

Siwa eventually moved into an apartment before finding a new place to settle.

She revealed that she has since purchased and customized a home in Palm Springs, California.

The entertainer also bought a studio in the area and a new car, emphasizing that she paid for the purchases herself.

For Siwa, making those decisions has helped her feel more established in adulthood.

JoJo Siwa Says Her Independence Has Grown Over Time

Although Siwa credited her relationship with Hughes as one part of her personal growth, she emphasized that her progress extends beyond dating.

She explained that she has spent the past year or two making decisions that have changed how she views herself.

Siwa also reflected on growing up in the entertainment industry while continuing to live and work closely with her family.

She acknowledged that she developed certain responsibilities earlier than other people her age while approaching other milestones differently.

Now, she feels those parts of her life are beginning to come together.

Siwa also expressed appreciation for her parents, explaining that they have supported her throughout her career.

Her latest financial changes represent another way she is taking control of her future while continuing to build her career.