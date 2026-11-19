Matt Damon is a no-nonsense parent when it comes to certain things. The Oscar winner, 56, spoke to PEOPLE about his household and revealed one major rule all his children have to follow. Damon is the father of four daughters with wife, Luciana Barroso.

The actor has enjoyed a loving relationship with all his children, but is strict when he needs to be. Three of his daughters have reached adulthood, while the youngest one is also approaching legal age. But no matter how old they might get, Damon is unflinching when it comes to a stern rule.

While it might sound like it is a source of tension, Damon’s rule is actually one that he invokes to have a shared experience.

Matt Damon Forbids His Daughters From Using Their Phones At Home When Watching A Movie

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Matt Damon spoke to PEOPLE for the home media release of “The Odyssey.” Damon was joined by co-star John Leguizamo, director Christopher Nolan, and producer Emma Thomas on November 17. The cast spoke about what cinema means to them and how significant the viewing experience is.

Damon revealed that he never allows his daughters to check their phones or speak during screenings. The Oscar winner sees the movie experience as one that deserves to be respected. Damon doesn’t think the activity should change even if they happen to be watching movies at home.

“I tell my kids, it’s the same rules as when we go to the theater: no phones, no talking,” Damon told PEOPLE. “I try to create the movie experience as much as I can in my house. That’s not easy to do… in our living room, behind us is a dining room and a kitchen. It’s an open floor plan. So there’s a lot of light. So it’s like, you get all the lights off, and you get it dark.”

Damon and Luciana Barroso are the parents of daughters Alexia, 27, Isabelle, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 16.

The 56-year-old’s take was echoed by his peers, who agreed that the viewing experience needs to be unique. Nolan and Thomas, who are married, said they have a similar rule in their household.

Matt Damon’s Daughters Share His Love For Theaters

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Matt Damon doesn’t get as much pushback to his rule since his children love the movie experience as he does. The actor said that his daughters are part of the generation that understands the value of the big-screen experience.

Damon has good reason to believe it, seeing as “The Odyssey” went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

“This generation is really coming back to theaters, which is wonderful,” Damon told PEOPLE. “So I just try to instill in them that it can be like that at home too. If you give it that same kind of reverence, it can be just as fun.”

Damon also revealed the reason why he wants his children to respect the film they’re watching. The 56-year-old said that all the time and effort that the cast and filmmakers put into the project shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Using phones while watching something that many worked hard to bring to the screen needs a person’s complete attention, according to him.

“Because being on this side of it and knowing what it takes to make every shot and how much love and care and work is put into every single shot that you’re seeing,” Damon elaborated, “you want to give the director and the team your complete attention as much as you can.”