Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has wished her two-time Academy Award-winning husband Michael Douglas a happy anniversary as they celebrate 26 years of marriage.

Per People, Zeta-Jones, 57, and Douglas, 82, got married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18 in 2000.

They initially met in 1998 in a bar at the Deauville Film Festival. Douglas asked Zeta-Jones if she would like a nightcap and, when they met up later that evening, he said, “You know, I’m going to be the father of your children.”

That line made Douglas strike out, as Zeta-Jones responded, “You know I’ve heard a lot about you, and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time that I say goodnight.”

However, they reconnected and got engaged in 1999. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, more than a quarter of a century later, Zeta-Jones has taken to social media to send her husband of 26 years some anniversary love.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Posted a Lovely Photo of Herself & Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared her 26th wedding anniversary message for her husband Michael Douglas with the 6.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single photograph. In the black and white snap, a warmly-clad Zeta-Jones and Douglas share a kiss during a visit to Antarctica this year.

Zeta-Jones’ caption on her post reads, “I love you to the end of the world and back! Happy 26th Wedding Anniversary @michaelkirkdouglas Antarctica 2026.”

Rather fittingly, given the couple’s obvious love for each other, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s classic 1967 soul pop track “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” plays over Zeta-Jones’ post.

Fans and followers of the star rushed to the comments section of her post to send their own congratulatory messages.

Fans & Followers Wish Zeta-Jones & Douglas a Happy 26th Wedding Anniversary

Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The comments section of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 26th anniversary post for Michael Douglas is brimming with lovely messages. Her fans and followers took the opportunity to send the happy couple congratulatory messages of their own.

The official Instagram account of Hello Magazine commented, “Happy anniversary❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Zeta-Jones’ followers wrote, “So cute 🥰 happy anniversary you two !!! ✨”

“HAPPINESS TO YOU AND MANY MORE YEARS OF LIVING TOGETHER 🥹💕💕💕,” posted another follower.

Someone else said, “Wishing you a blissful 26th wedding anniversary and all the happiness in the world, Catherine and Michael: may you two celebrate many more years of true love together. 🎂 💍 💐 🎁 🎈 💖”

“Happy Anniversary Such A Wonderful Couple 💍 Take Care Michael & Catherine ✨️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✨️,” stated somebody else.

“Happy anniversary, 26 years wow, to say people said it wouldn’t last,” noted another individual.

Last but by no means least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “Love ❤️ ⚘️ is the most beautiful thing in the World 🌎 blessings 🙌 my friends 🧡 4-evermore… happy holidays and good cheer 😊 💣💥💥💥⚘.”

We’d like to take this opportunity to send our own heartfelt congratulations to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas as they celebrate 26 years of wedded bliss. Here’s hoping they have many more years of happiness together.