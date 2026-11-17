Sometimes, the best foreshadowing comes from a movie that nobody expected to predict the future. That’s certainly the case for “Twilight” fans, who are having a little fun revisiting a scene from the original 2008 movie following some pretty exciting news about Robert Pattinson.

The actor, who became a household name playing Edward Cullen in the vampire franchise, has officially landed one of Hollywood’s most iconic roles. Pattinson is the next James Bond, taking over as the legendary 007 in an upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios. And honestly, fans have already found a reason to connect the news back to his “Twilight” days.

It turns out that a brief exchange between two of Bella Swan’s high school classmates might have been a little more relevant than anyone realized at the time. Now, an old scene is making the rounds again, and even one of Pattinson’s former co-stars is getting in on the fun.

‘Twilight’ Fans Rediscover a Funny James Bond Reference From 2008

For anyone who hasn’t revisited the original “Twilight” in a while, there’s a moment about halfway through the movie that feels particularly entertaining now. While handing out flyers for the school’s upcoming prom, Eric Yorkie (Justin Chon) gets a question from Jessica Stanley (Anna Kendrick) about the event’s theme.

She asks:

“Monte Carlo? That’s our prom theme?”

Eric confirms the theme before adding:

“Mm-hmm. Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond… James Bond.”

At the time, it was simply a playful reference to the famous British secret agent, fitting the Monte Carlo theme. However, with Pattinson now officially stepping into the role of James Bond, the exchange has taken on an entirely different meaning.

Let’s be real, nobody was necessarily watching “Twilight” in 2008 and thinking that the movie was secretly predicting Pattinson’s future as 007. Yet, looking back at the scene now, the timing is pretty fantastic.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson’s casting on November 16, 2026. The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight.

And yep, that means a line from a nearly two-decade-old vampire movie has suddenly become one of the more amusing connections to the actor’s next big career move.

Justin Chon Shares the ‘Twilight’ Moment & Fans Have Plenty to Say

Getty Justin Chon attends ‘Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema’ during the 28th Busan International Film Festival (2023)

One person who wasn’t going to let the coincidence go unnoticed was Justin Chon himself. The actor, who played Eric throughout the franchise, shared the resurfaced scene on social media following the casting announcement. He captioned the post:

“Huge congrats to Robert Pattinson!!! P.S. The Twilight cinematic universe was ahead of its time 🫡”

Honestly, the caption is almost as entertaining as the clip itself. Chon seems to have recognized the perfect opportunity to revisit his character’s memorable Bond reference, and fans were more than happy to join him in celebrating Pattinson’s new role.

Some fans immediately joked about how Eric apparently knew something the rest of the “Twilight” characters didn’t. One commenter wrote:

“I love that this is how I found out he’d been cast as Bond 😂 this is the skin of an agent, Bella”

Other fans brought Alice Cullen’s famous ability to see the future into the conversation, suggesting she might not have been the only one with a gift for predictions.

“They said that Alice was the one able to see the future, well, they were wrong LOL”

“Move over Alice, turns out Eric is the real psychic in Forks! 🕵️‍♂️”

Meanwhile, other fans were impressed by how quickly Chon seemingly managed to put the throwback clip together after the announcement.

“I can’t imagine how fast you edited this once you heard the news. 😂”

“HAHAHAHA You work at LIGHTNING speed 😂”

Of course, some fans were already looking ahead to Pattinson’s new Bond era and hoping Chon could somehow join him for the ride.

“They better put you in this new bond movie”

“They should let you direct it. It’s only fair.”

Another commenter credited the entire “Twilight” fandom with helping make the casting happen.

“Twilight family has manifested it 😁😁”

And one fan perfectly captured why the old scene is suddenly getting so much attention.

“The foreshadowing we never expected”

But it was the comment from the official Prime Video India account that might have summed up the entire situation better than anyone else:

“man really planted the 007 seed in 2008 🛐”

Want to see the post for yourself? Check it out here.

A ‘Twilight’ Moment Fans Won’t Forget Anytime Soon

Whether you’re loving this moment or not, it’s funny how a throwaway line from a 2008 movie can suddenly become relevant again all these years later. With Robert Pattinson heading into his 007 era, Eric’s little Bond reference is getting a second life.

And yep, nearly 20 years later, that little “Twilight” moment has found a whole new audience.