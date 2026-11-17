Now that producers have officially cast Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, the son of an earlier 007 is coming forward to share his thoughts on the casting.

Geoffrey Moore, son of the late Sir Roger Moore, is opening up about what he thinks of Pattinson stepping into the role so famously played by his father.

Geoffrey Moore Approves

Getty Geoffrey Moore attends the premiere of “And The Winner Isn’t” at Laemmle Music Hall on December 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Moore shared his approval of the casting.

“I think he’ll make a fine Bond,” Moore said of Pattinson. “He has the experience and hits the right demographic and he is British of course.”

Beyond the casting, Moore is hopeful that the film franchise — which began with 1962’s “Dr. No” — will return to its roots.

“I would go back to the beginning,” Moore explained. “Bond liked to drink and he was a marksman, you know.”

A Suave 007

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Roger Moore took over the role of Bond in 1973’s “Live and Let Die,” following Sean Connery’s six Bond films — as well as George Lazenby’s single outing as 007 in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

Moore went on to appear in seven Bond movies, making his final appearance in 1985’s “A View to a Kill.”

He was succeeded by Timothy Dalton and then Pierce Brosnan before Daniel Craig was cast in 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

An Unexpected Choice

Rumors had been flying in recent months that producers were narrowing down their search for Bond.

According to reports, that search had been winnowed down to Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner.

However, the search for 007 took a big twist when The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson joined the competition, with both secretly shooting screen tests.

About a week after that report, Amazon MGM Studios made it official, revealing that Pattinson had won the role.

Understandably, the actor — who is also the lead in another iconic film franchise, in the midst of filming a sequel to “The Batman” — was honored to be selected, thanking the director of the upcoming Bond film, Denis Villaneuve, along with producers Amy Pascal, David Heyman and Tanya Lapointe.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” said Pattinson in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Villaneuve also issued a statement, thanking all the other actors who’d been vying for the role.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” said the director. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.”





