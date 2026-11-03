Pierce Brosnan Singles Out Callum Turner in James Bond Casting Race

Pierce Brosnan has weighed in on the James Bond casting race, with Callum Turner earning particularly strong praise. Brosnan, who played James Bond across four films between 1995 and 2002, said he is following the ongoing search for Daniel Craig’s successor much like everyone else.



However, when asked about the actors reportedly in contention, one familiar name received particularly warm praise. Callum Turner! Brosnan’s praise comes as Turner’s name gains momentum in the race to become the next James Bond.

Pierce Brosnan Singles Out Callum Turner in James Bond Race

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Pierce Brosnan attends the “MobLand” Season Two World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Brosnan said he admires the actors currently being discussed for the role but specifically highlighted Turner. “Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong,” Brosnan said.

He went on to praise the qualities he sees among the rumored contenders, pointing to their voices, physiques, screen presence and longevity as actors. Brosnan also has something that gives his praise of Turner additional context: firsthand experience working with him.

The two actors played father and son in the 2017 drama “The Only Living Boy in New York”. That connection makes Brosnan’s comments more than another celebrity weighing in on a popular casting debate. He has already shared scenes with Turner and seen his work up close.

Brosnan stopped short of declaring Turner his personal choice for Bond. Instead, he made clear that he remains an interested observer waiting to find out who ultimately gets the role.

Callum Turner Is Already Deep in the James Bond Conversation

Getty BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 14: Callum Turner poses at the “Rosebush Pruning” photocall during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 14, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Brosnan’s praise arrives as Turner’s name continues to appear near the center of the Bond casting speculation. EntertainmentNow recently reported that Turner remains one of the prominent contenders as the search for the next 007 reaches a late stage.

The actor also recently stepped down as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd., the production company he established with Dua Lipa. The timing attracted attention because it came as reports surrounding the Bond auditions intensified. However, there has been no confirmation that his business decision has anything to do with 007.

More importantly, Variety reported on Oct. 23 that final screen tests were expected to take place, with Turner and “Slow Horses” star Jack Lowden appearing to be among the actors in the mix. The outlet cautioned at the time that exactly who would participate remained uncertain.

EntertainmentNow also covered the latest round of Bond screen tests, reporting that Turner and Lowden had emerged as two of the most closely watched names in the race. Neither actor has been officially announced as the next James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios previously confirmed that “the search for the next James Bond is underway” while declining to discuss individual candidates during the casting process.

Turner Isn’t the Only Actor Generating Serious Bond Buzz

The competition remains crowded, and Lowden has continued attracting significant attention. This comes particularly after his “Slow Horses” co-star Gary Oldman publicly expressed hope that he would land the role.

On Nov. 3, Variety reported that Lowden described the Bond speculation as flattering but said he did not want to “add to the noise.” Josh O’Connor has also been linked to the process, with Variety reporting that he had received an offer to test. Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and several other actors have also circulated through the Bond rumor mill.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that Turner had emerged as an early favorite months before the current round of reported screen tests. That continuing speculation makes the timing of Brosnan’s comments particularly notable for Turner.

Pierce Brosnan Is Ready for a New Bond Era

Brosnan also appears enthusiastic about more than just whoever ultimately wears the tuxedo. Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2049,” is set to direct the next Bond movie, with “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

Brosnan told Vanity Fair he believes audiences are going to be “blown away” by Villeneuve’s take on the franchise. The actor, who starred in “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day,” said he is now simply waiting to celebrate the next person chosen to inherit the role.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on Brosnan’s thoughts about the future of James Bond, including his belief that the character’s British identity should remain central to the franchise.

For now, Amazon MGM still has not revealed who will replace Craig. But as speculation continues around Turner, Lowden and the other reported contenders, Brosnan’s specific praise has added another high-profile voice to the conversation surrounding Turner.

And unlike most people debating the next Bond, Brosnan actually knows what it feels like to become him.