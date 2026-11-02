Former ‘Baywatch’ Star On Track to Earn $1M in First Year on OnlyFans

Add Erika Eleniak to the list of 1990s TV stars who are cashing in on OnlyFans.

In fact, a recent report indicates that the former “Baywatch” star is earning a fortune by providing exclusive content to fans via the adult-oriented platform.

Serious Money Via OnlyFans

Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Erika Eleniak attends 30th Anniversary of “Baywatch” at the Viceroy Hotel on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Eleniak — who portrayed lifeguard Shauni McClain in the first three seasons of the hit series — has only been on OnlyFans for three months, and has already raked in $300,000.

Assuming she maintains that level of interest from fans, TMZ points out that she stands to earn in excess of $1 million within her first year on the spicy site.

“Sources close to the actress tell us … business is booming, and her earnings show she’s already making far more than the $10K a week she was pulling in shortly after launching her profile in August,” TMZ reports.

The outlet had previously reported that Eleniak, 56, began pulling in $10,000 per week shortly after joining OnlyFans, initially showcasing her feet before reportedly moving on to more risqué content.

“I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle — except now I’m calling the shots,” Eleniak told TMZ at the time she launched her profile.

“Fans are getting my real life, my personal photos and videos, plenty of beach days and, yes, the feet everyone keeps asking about,” she added.

She’s ‘Calling the Shots’

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Eleniak opened up about her experience on OnlyFans during a recent interview with Fox News Digital, explaining that it’s been about so much more than just money.

“When I first thought about joining OnlyFans, I honestly believed I was going to hate it. But I have to tell you, I absolutely love it. It has given me this incredible opportunity to reconnect with so many wonderful people who have followed my career since the 1980s, from ‘E.T.’ to ‘Baywatch,’ my Playboy days, ‘The Beverly Hillbillies,’ and everything in between,” she said.

“I never imagined that joining OnlyFans would have such an emotional impact on me,” she admitted.

“For the first time in my life, I genuinely feel loved, appreciated and empowered in a way I never have before. It’s an extraordinary feeling, and I honestly can’t believe how much happiness it’s brought into my life,” she continued.

“I’m embracing this new chapter with open arms, and I feel more confident, more connected and more excited about the future than I have in years,” Eleniak added.

“What has touched me the most is realizing just how many people have stayed with me throughout all these years,” Eleniak observed. “Some have been there since the very beginning, and now we’re reconnecting in such a personal and meaningful way. I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to every single one of them. They’re the reason I’ve had the career I’ve had, and they’ve given me so much love and support throughout my life.”

According to Eleniak, her OnlyFans content is “personal, playful and unfiltered” — particularly when it comes to exposing her bare feet.

“There are a lot of people who like feet. Usually, when you get a request for something with feet, it can be a little funny. It can be a little odd, but to each their own. But I really was surprised feet was very popular,” she explained.

“To me, sexy means being confident in your skin, being confident in who you are, as opposed to just the aesthetics of what you look like,” she added. “I think sexiness comes from inside and feeling good in your skin. Back in ‘Baywatch,’ I was so young, and you’re just figuring things out in your 20s. But now that I’m in my 50s, I feel like I’ve got it figured out. I feel sexy and confident in ways that make me feel empowered. I’m having fun and calling the shots.”

































