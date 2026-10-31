John Stamos To Replace Beach Boys Amid Concerns Over Mike Love’s Deteriorating Health

The Beach Boys recently resumed the band’s tour after canceling multiple shows over the summer. While the official reason given was so the band could “take a short break to recharge,” when the group returned to the stage in October for the first Beach Boys show in months, singer Mike Love’s alarmingly frail appearance allowed fans to fill in the blanks as to why those shows were scrapped.

After just two performances in which the 85-year-old Love’s diminished health concerned fans, the Beach Boys are next scheduled to perform two dates in November.

However, a recent announcement indicates those shows won’t be performed by the Beach Boys.

Stamos Steps In

John Stamos, who’s performed with the Beach Boy for decades, will be stepping in to take over those two upcoming shows at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As USA Today reports, instead of the scheduled Beach Boys shows, concertgoers will instead be entertained by a new group called John Stamos and the California Sound, replacing the band at EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series on November 11 and 12.

“The change follows reports that frontman Mike Love is facing serious health challenges, according to a social media post from Stamos,” reports USA Today.

‘Alarmingly Frail’

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The Beach Boys performed their first show in several months on October 11 at the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati. Fans, however, were shocked by the appearance of Love, who remained seated and immobile throughout the performance as he sang along while other members of the band handled the vocals he’d sung since the 1960s. Reviewing that concert, Rolling Stone described Love as appearing “alarmingly frail.”

While there has not yet been a public statement regarding Love’s health, Stamos addressed the elephant in the room in a social media post following the Cincinnati show.

“I’m boarding a plane to Nashville to play with the Beach Boys at the Ryman Auditorium, struggling to put my feelings into words,” Stamos wrote in the caption, accompanying photos of himself and Love.

“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight,” Stamos added.

“Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up,” Stamos continued. “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”

Stamos then alluded to Love’s diminished health. “The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love,” Stamos added.

He concluded by writing, “I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away.That’s what I’m giving him. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”



