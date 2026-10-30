90s Halloween Child Stars: Where Are They Now?

Halloween brought plenty of memorable moments to the big screen in the ’90s, with several young stars helping make the season even more special. Decades later, those familiar child actors have grown up and moved on to new chapters in their lives. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable ’90s Halloween child stars and what they’re up to today.

Christina Ricci – ‘Casper’ (1995)

Before she became known for her roles in “Wednesday” and “Yellowjackets,” Christina Ricci was one of the most recognizable young stars of the ’90s.

She played Kat in 1995’s “Casper,” a teenager who finds an unexpected friend after moving into a haunted mansion with her father.

Ricci remains active in the entertainment industry and is also linked to Peacock’s upcoming drama “The Astrology House,” per Deadline.

Jimmy Workman – ‘The Addams Family’ (1991)

Jimmy Workman became a familiar face to ’90s audiences playing Pugsley Addams in “The Addams Family” and its 1993 sequel, “Addams Family Values.” The role marked his screen debut, and he later appeared in the 2005 teen drama “The Biggest Fan,” his last acting credit.

Workman later stepped away from acting and worked behind the scenes in film production and transportation.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – ‘Double, Double, Toil and Trouble’ (1993)

Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins had plenty of memorable roles in the ’90s, including their appearance in the Halloween movie “Double, Double, Toil and Trouble.” Released in 1993, the film followed twin sisters who try to stop their evil aunt and save their home.

Mary-Kate and Ashley eventually stepped away from acting and pursued careers in fashion. Their final movie together was “New York Minute,” released in 2004. Two years later, they founded The Row, which has grown into a well-known luxury label.

Omri Katz – ‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

Omri Katz was already a familiar face on television when he landed the role of Max in “Hocus Pocus.” The actor first gained recognition playing John Ross Ewing III on “Dallas” before starring in the 1993 Halloween favorite about three witches brought back to life in Salem.

Following the film, Katz appeared in several television projects, including “The John Larroquette Show” and “Freaks and Geeks.” His last acting credits came in the late ’90s before he moved on from Hollywood. He later entered the cannabis industry and founded The Mary Danksters.

Kimberly J. Brown – ‘Halloweentown’ (1998)

Getty Kimberly J. Brown

Disney introduced audiences to Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie Piper in the 1998 Halloween movie “Halloweentown.” The actress reprised the role three years later in “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge,” becoming a familiar face to fans of the franchise.

Brown didn’t leave acting behind after her Disney days. She went on to appear in “General Hospital” and returned to the Halloween genre with the 2025 movie “Haul Out the Halloween.” She is also attached to “Rough Cut,” an upcoming horror project.