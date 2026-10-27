Matthew Perry’s Sister Shares Rare Family Photos 3 Years After His Tragic Passing: ‘Matty, I Love You’

Long before Matthew Perry became a household name as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” his younger sister, Mia Perry Bowick, adored him as ‘Matty’.

Nearly three years after his death, Mia is looking back on their childhood together, sharing precious family photographs and a heartfelt message about the brother she loves and misses every day. On Tuesday, October 27, Mia shared a collection of rare, never-before-seen family pictures on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking message to her brother, marking the release of a new Netflix documentary about his life.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Shares Rare Childhood Photos

The photographs show the “Friends” star alongside his younger sister at different stages of their lives.

One captures the siblings as children, while another shows Matthew smiling beside Mia on her graduation day. Other pictures offer a glimpse of their relationship away from the cameras.

“Today is the day. 💙” Mia wrote.

She also thanked the documentary’s production team for making her feel comfortable sharing such personal memories.

“A huge thank you to the team who made this happen and made me feel safe enough to share pieces of this story.”

She followed with a message addressed directly to her brother.

“Matty, I love you and miss you everyday.”

While audiences remember Matthew for the laughter he brought them, his sister’s photographs tell a more personal story of a brother who remains deeply missed.

Mia Perry Bowick Honors Brother With Emotional Message

Netflix The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. Matthew Perry in The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

The Instagram tribute coincided with the release of “The One About Matthew Perry,” a three-part documentary that premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, October 27.

Mia encouraged followers to watch the series, which arrived one day before the third anniversary of Matthew’s death. “I hope you all enjoy The One About Matthew Perry out now on @netflix.”

Matthew died on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at age 54. His death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, according to an official report by the County of Los Angeles Examiner.

The Emmy-nominated actor had spoken publicly about his decades-long struggle with addiction and his efforts to help others facing similar challenges.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Recalls His Life Away From ‘Friends’

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During an appearance on “TODAY” on Monday, October 26, Mia spoke about the loving brother she knew beyond his television fame.

“Yes, he was just that wonderful,” she said. “All of those warm, comforting feelings you get from him, he gave them to his family and friends.”

Mia, a licensed psychotherapist who works in substance use treatment, explained that her brother’s experiences helped shape her understanding of addiction.

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“As we learned more and more about what’s happening to him, it was easier to love him through it, rather than try to control what was happening,” she said.

She also acknowledged how much she still misses being able to embrace him.

Netflix Documentary Shares Rare Look at Matthew Perry’s Life

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Directed by Mary Robertson, “The One About Matthew Perry” features previously unreleased photographs, family videos, and interviews with people who knew the actor personally.

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The documentary explores his rise to fame on “Friends,” his private struggles, and his commitment to helping others understand addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, contact SAMHSA’s free, confidential National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).