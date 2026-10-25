Cameron Diaz, Jude Law’s ‘The Holiday’ Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law’s “The Holiday” is returning to theaters just in time for the Christmas season.

The beloved romantic comedy, which was released in 2006, is returning to the big screen to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

In an X post shared on Wednesday, October, Sony Pictures confirmed that the movie starring Diaz and Law will be re-released in cinemas beginning Friday, December 11, through Fathom Entertainment.

“Celebrate the season as ‘The Holiday’ returns to theatres December 11th for its 20th anniversary. Add the classic to your collection,” the post reads.

What is ‘The Holiday’ About

The film centers on Amanda (Diaz), a Los Angeles woman, and Iris (Winslet), who lives in England.

After both experience heartbreak, they decide to swap homes for Christmas, hoping to escape their relationship troubles and enjoy a change of scenery.

Their holiday getaway soon leads them to unexpected romantic connections and new beginnings.

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“The Holiday” official logline reads, “Iris (Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the globe, Amanda (Diaz), realizes the man she lives with has been unfaithful. Two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart, find themselves in the exact same place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s LA house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects: a new romance. Amanda is charmed by Iris’ handsome brother Graham (Law) and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Black).”

Other cast includes Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Edward Burns and Shannyn Sossamon.

Some Fun Facts About ‘The Holiday’

In 2024, Law revealed that the picturesque English cottage featured in the movie was actually built for filming rather than being a real home.

During an appearance on BBC Radio’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” Law was asked if people can AirBnB the cottage in the movie.

“That cottage doesn’t exist,” Law replied, shocking the radio hosts.

The actor explained, “So the director [Nancy Meyers] – she’s a bit of a perfectionist. She toured the whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she was looking for. So she just hired a field and drew it, and had someone build it.”

He continued, “But here’s the funny thing, if you watch it. So, we were shooting it in the winter here and every time I’d go in that door we cut and we shot the interior in LA about three months later.”