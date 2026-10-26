Harrison Ford Looks Fit & Healthy Riding His Bike at 84

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford looked fit and healthy while riding his mountain bike on the Los Angeles coast. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Shrinking” actor, 84, was seen wearing a white T-shirt, matching white helmet, and black shorts, gloves, and shoes as he cycled along a road near a beach on Saturday, October 24.

Harrison Ford’s Incredible Strength at 84

Ford spoke about his love for biking in a May interview with People. “I fly from time to time, but I’m cutting back,” he said. “One does not replace the other, but I used to spend a lot of time flying. Now I spend a lot of time on my bike.” The publication notes that Ford had a near-fatal crash in a vintage plane in March 2015, which left him injured.

“I really enjoy being outside in nature on a bike, and that’s recent for me — the last 3 or 4 years. I’ve always ridden bikes, but I’ve ridden road bikes, and now I enjoy riding mountain bikes. And we have a beautiful place to ride it in here with the Santa Monica Mountains,” he said.

Ford is still incredibly strong, and in a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mads Mikkelsen remarked on the “Star Wars” legend’s physicality. The pair starred together in the 2023 film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“It was the first time I met him, and he’s an insanely powerful person,” Mikkelsen said. “Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5 a.m. — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster.”

Hollywood Icon Harrison Ford Discusses His Health

Getty Harrison Ford trying on Indiana Jones hat in 1989

Ford knows his age has physical limitations, but he remains incredibly active and is happy to speak about his routines and lifestyle. “I believe in training for injury prevention more than anything else. I’m an old (expletive), and I need to protect myself,” he said, Men’s Health reports.

The actor also described how he stays fit in an interview ahead of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” “I’m active physically – I play tennis, I ride my bike, I do a little work in the gym,” he said, Men’s Health reports.

Fans are often amazed by Ford’s youthful appearance and strength. At 77, he appeared shirtless in a scene from the 2020 film “Call of the Wild.” He was asked about this scene in an interview with USA Today.

“I was fit, and it was very cold water. I’m healthy; I enjoy being active and fit, I’m aware of keeping my old (butt) in shape,” he said. He was asked if they had to whiten his chest or if he was that pale, to which he replied, “Well, I don’t sit out in the sun anyway, so I was already prospector-like there.”