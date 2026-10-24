Matthew Perry’s Sister Reveals Heartbreaking Moment With ‘Friends’ Cast at His Funeral

Matthew Perry‘s younger sister has opened up about a deeply emotional moment at his funeral, recalling how his five surviving “Friends” co-stars held hands as they approached his casket and stood together in tears.

Mia Perry Bowick shared the memory in Netflix’s upcoming documentary, “The One About Matthew Perry,” offering a rare account of the private farewell held for the beloved actor in November 2023. The documentary brings together family memories, rare personal footage, and interviews with longtime friends to offer a closer look at the beloved star’s life through the lens of people who adored him and knew him the best.

According to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc attended the intimate service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Recalls Emotional ‘Friends’ Cast Funeral Moment

Netflix The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. Matthew Perry in The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

Bowick revealed she hadn’t seen her brother’s former co-stars in more than two decades before they reunited to say goodbye.

In the documentary, she recalled the moment the cast arrived and how Aniston immediately reached out to comfort her.

“The funeral was very small, family and close friends only – and then the rest of the Friends cast all walked in together. I hadn’t seen them in easily over 20 years. And Jen Aniston was the first one to come over and give me a huge hug, and then they all did, and then all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands, and they stood around him crying.”

The touching memory offers a glimpse into the bond the actors shared during 10 seasons of “Friends,” which aired from 1994 to 2004.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Remembers Unexpected Moment at His Funeral

Getty The cast of the hit US TV show “Friends”

Bowick also recalled an unexpected moment of laughter during the otherwise painful farewell.

While standing near her brother’s casket, she remembered feeling as though Perry was behind her shoulder, making an irreverent remark about the situation.

The thought made her laugh, even as she struggled with the loss.

Documentary director Mary Robertson told Page Six that she understood the reaction, explaining that humor can be part of grief, particularly when remembering someone known for making people laugh.

Why Did the ‘Friends’ Cast Decline Matthew Perry’s Documentary?

Although Perry’s former co-stars attended his funeral, none of the five surviving lead actors participated in the upcoming Netflix documentary. Robertson confirmed to Page Six that the filmmakers approached the cast for interviews, but they declined.

The director expressed understanding, acknowledging that grief is personal and that not everyone feels comfortable sharing their memories publicly.

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, a longtime correspondent for “Dateline,” also chose not to take part in the documentary.

Instead, the documentary includes conversations with relatives, longtime friends, and people who knew the actor before he became a household name.

What Will Netflix’s Matthew Perry Documentary Reveal?

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“The One About Matthew Perry” is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, nearly three years after the actor’s death.

The three-part documentary explores his life, career, friendships, and struggles with addiction.

Bowick, a licensed psychotherapist, speaks about her brother on camera for the first time. The production also features previously unreleased photographs and videos from the family’s private collection.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at age 54. The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that the acute effects of ketamine caused his death and ruled it accidental.