Tori Spelling, 53, Enjoys a Spooky Evening of Halloween Fun With Her Pretty Lookalike Daughter, 18 [PHOTO]

Popular actress Tori Spelling has enjoyed a spooky evening out with her pretty lookalike daughter.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” alumnus Spelling, 53, spent the evening with her oldest daughter, and second-oldest child, Stella McDermott. Stella is now 18, as she was born on June 9, 2008 (per Famous Birthdays).

Stella has four siblings, as Spelling and her Canadian actor ex-husband Dean McDermott had five children together (per People). There’s older brother Liam (19), younger sister Hattie (15), younger brother Finn (14), and younger brother Beau (9).

However, it was just Stella and her ’90s star mom on this occasion. Spelling is no stranger to Halloween fun and got her oldest daughter in on the act on Monday, October 26. She took to social media to share a picture of the pair.

Tori Spelling & Her Daughter Visited Universal Studios Hollywood

Tori Spelling shared a photograph of herself and her 18-year-old daughter, Stella McDermott, enjoying some spooky fun with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post features a snap of Spelling and McDermott at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights event. It shows the mother and daughter duo posing in front of some promotional artwork at the park. The artwork features imagery from the likes of “Sinners” and “Stranger Things.” Spelling is wearing a black goth-inspired outfit, while McDermott is wearing a dark off-the-shoulder top and striped leggings with short denim shorts.

Both women look happy at the event, having had an enjoyable scary time.

Spelling’s caption on her post reads, “October looks good on us. 🖤 #halloweenhorrornights @stella_mcdermott08.”

The Chromatics’ eerie 2015 cover of “Girls Just Wanna Have Some” appropriately plays over the post.

Spelling’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on it.

Spelling’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Post

Getty Tori Spelling and Stella in 2009.

The comments section of Tori Spelling’s post is full of messages from her fans and followers. They all love her picture from Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights with her daughter.

One of Spelling’s followers commented, “The cutest!! ♥️♥️”

Another follower wrote, “Wow 😮 Stella has grown , so gorgeous both of you ❤️.”

“Very Very Nice 😍,” said someone else.

A fan and fellow mother posted, “Love this! 🖤Can you believe? We have adults now. 😊”

Somebody else proclaimed, “❤️🔥🔥❤️ your [sic] on Fire 🔥 🔥Torrie ❤️Whew happy Halloween 🎃.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “OMG!! You both look AMAZING!! XX”

We’re so glad Spelling and her daughter enjoyed themselves on their spooky night out.

In terms of acting roles, Spelling has had a very quiet 2026, with her most recent credit coming in 2025’s television movie “Lost in the Everglades.” However, she does have one confirmed upcoming acting credit later this year. Rather appropriately, given the time of year, it’s a voice role in the horror video game “Ghosts.”

IMDb’s synopsis of the game is as follows: “As the producer of FrighTV’s most popular reality show, GHOSTS, you control what the audience sees. In this FMV Game, you need to make correct choices and ensure everyone gets out alive – because nobody will. At least…not the first time.”

It sounds absolutely spooktacular and we look forward to learning more about Spelling’s role in the game.

Tori Spelling’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.