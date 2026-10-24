‘Doogie Howser,’ ‘Sopranos’ Star Reveals ‘Insane’ Medical Condition That Stalled His Career

One of the most popular TV hits of the 1990s, “Doogie Howser, M.D.” ran for four hit seasons on ABC before concluding its run in 1993.

Future “How I Met Your Mother” star Neil Patrick Harris played the titular Doogie, a child genius who becomes a practicing physician at age 16. By Doogie’s side throughout the series was his best friend Vinnie Delpino, played by child actor Max Casella.

While Casella eventually went on to experience success in adult roles — most including a memorable stint as mobster Benny Fazio in “The Sopranos” — the actor is now revealing he suffered from a rare and “humiliating” medical condition that nearly derailed his acting career before it had a chance to catch fire.

‘It Was Insane’

In a recent interview with Page Six, Casella recalls how a rare growth hormone deficiency initially bolstered his acting career but then threatened to quash it all together. Because of that condition, he was able to convincingly play a teenager on “Doogie Howser” while in his early 20s.

However, that hormone deficiency delayed his development, preventing him from going into puberty until the age of 27, with the assistance of “medical intervention” at that time.

“It was insane,” Casella told Page Six.

“Wouldn’t have been my choice,” he added, “but you know, given the cards you’re dealt. You make the best of it.”

An ‘Awkward Phase’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Max Casella attends Burns & Co Entertainment & The Cinema Society Host “Jimmy” New York Screening at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Once he began going through the physical changes brought about by puberty, he was already an established actor whose career “was pretty much dead” due the physical impact of puberty.

“I went through the awkward phase that most people go through in high school,” he recalled, explaining how the situation forced him to restart his acting career from square one.

“I had to start all over again,” he shared. “It was a humiliating experience.

During that period, he admitted that he struggled with the changes taking place with his body. .

“I didn’t wear it well right away,” he said. “You know what happens to especially boys when they go through puberty. They get awkward and zits and fat, chubby, whatever.”

Play

Looking back, he credits a theater role with pulling him that rough patch, when he was cast as wisecracking meerkat Timon in a Broadway production of “The Lion King.”

“I was dancing 8 times a week,” he recalled, “and I completely became an adult.”

He went on to join “The Sopranos,” with other notable roles including Leo D’Allesio in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” Julie Silver in 1980s-era music-industry drama “Vinyl” and Emerson Lake in “Ray Donovan.”

Play

Casella will soon be seen portraying legendary film director Frank Capra in the Jimmy Stewart biopic Jimmy,” and told Page Six he went deep in order to prepare for the role.

“I read his book. I watched some documentaries about him. What I was really trying to find out is how to play him. What kind of a person is he? How does he smoke a cigarette? How does he sit in a chair?” Casella explained

“Just get a vibe from, you know,” he added. “There’s not a lot of footage of him at the time when he was younger, so it was challenging.”