‘Melrose Place’ Star Grant Show Recalls Encounter with a Jealous Boyfriend, But Smiles Through the Ordeal

Grant Show recalled a bizarre encounter in which a man reportedly bit him out of jealousy.

The 64-year-old “Melrose Place” star shared the unforgettable story at 90s Con 2026 panel moderated by People on Sunday. on Sunday, October 18, which he attended alongside co-stars Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Rob Estes and Jack Wagner.

During the panel, a fan asked the cast to share some of their most memorable encounters with fans of the hit ’90s soap opera.

“It wasn’t a fan, but I was at a nightclub. It was a couple sitting behind me,” Show shared. “She was a fan of the show and a fan of Jake’s and she kept paying a lot of attention to me.”

‘Melrose Place’ Star Grant Show Reveals Jealous Man Bit Him

Show continued, “I turned around and I could tell that her boyfriend was really not very happy about me. I did what I would do, which was introduce myself to him and try to give him a lot of attention.”

Trying to be friendly, Show offered the man a handshake, but the encounter took an unexpected turn. Rather than shake his hand, the man reportedly bit him.

“I said, ‘My name is Grant. What’s your name?’ He took my hand, bit it,” the actor revealed, adding, “So I took my hand back.”

Locklear chimed in, joking, “He has such big hands,” to which Show playfully replied, “Big hands, big feet, big disappointment.”

Getty The cast of Melrose Place.

Previously, cast members Laura Leighton, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga talked about “Melrose Place’s” outrageous storylines throughout its run.

“Every week, I was like, ‘Seriously, what the [expletive]?’ And OK, this is what we’re doing this week,” Leighton told Page Six.

“It was definitely a ride of, you know, open the script and say, ‘What’s it going to be?’ and then go, ‘All right, that’s what we’re doing!’”

Thorne-Smith added, “We knew it was ridiculous. We tried to bring humor. We pushed as far as we could … which is why I think it worked.

“If we’d taken it really seriously, I don’t think it would have worked as well. Like, we took our work seriously, but we also understood that it was getting crazier and crazier and crazier.”