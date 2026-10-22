Julia Stiles Reveals Heartfelt Request to Michelle Williams Before Heath Ledger Tribute on DWTS

Julia Stiles wanted to make sure Michelle Williams was comfortable with her plans to honor the late Heath Ledger before stepping onto the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom floor.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress revealed that she personally reached out to Williams, who shares a daughter with Ledger, before dedicating her performance to her former costar.

Stiles, 45, paid tribute to Ledger during the show’s Dedication Night on Tuesday, October 20, reuniting with several cast members from their beloved 1999 romantic comedy.

The actress admitted that preparing for the performance brought back emotions she didn’t expect to feel nearly two decades after Ledger’s death.

Julia Stiles Asked Michelle Williams for Permission Before Heath Ledger Tribute

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Dedication Night” – The ballroom gets personal as the 10 remaining couples take to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honoring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives. Guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights. TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

Speaking to Extra after the performance, Stiles revealed that she contacted Williams, 46, before proceeding with the dedication. The actress said she wanted to know “if this was okay.”

“And she said, yes,” Stiles recalled. Williams and Ledger were together from 2004 until 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Matilda Ledger, in 2005.

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Ledger died in January 2008 at age 28 from an accidental prescription drug overdose, according to People.

For Stiles, seeking Williams’ approval was an important part of honoring someone who had meant so much to the people in his life.

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Stiles admitted that the preparations were far more difficult than she anticipated.

“I was like bawling the first day of rehearsals because of all the nostalgia and the memories,” she told Extra.

The “Save the Last Dance” actress credited her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, with recognizing how deeply the tribute was affecting her.

“He clocked it and he changed the concept or the way that we thought about the dance in a way that really opened me up, and I’m forever grateful,” she explained.

Stiles described the experience as “transformative,” saying Sosa’s understanding helped her work through the emotions that surfaced during rehearsals.

’10 Things I Hate About You’ Cast Reunites to Honor Heath Ledger

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Stiles and Sosa performed a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The song holds special meaning for fans of “10 Things I Hate About You,” as Ledger’s character, Patrick Verona, famously sang it to Stiles’ Kat Stratford in the film.

The performance ended with a reunion featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan and Susan May Pratt.

The former co-stars joined Stiles as Ledger’s photograph appeared above the ballroom floor.

Stiles later told Variety that she had personally encouraged the cast to participate in the tribute.

Julia Stiles Shares Touching Memories of Heath Ledger

Reflecting on their time together, Stiles remembered Ledger as someone who brought warmth and humor to the set.

“He was just a beacon of light,” she told Extra.

“He was the leader of the pack of us kids, and he just was always very playful and made it such a fun set to be on and brought out light in everyone.”

The actress said revisiting the film reminded her how much Ledger contributed to its lasting popularity. For Stiles, the reunion offered an opportunity to celebrate her former costar alongside the people who shared those memories with her.

Also read: Did Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger Ever Date in Real Life?