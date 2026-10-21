Selma Blair Addresses Why She Quit Alcohol in Vulnerable & Honest Interview 

Selma Blair appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s podcast, “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” in an episode published Tuesday, October 20. The interview is incredibly personal, with Blair going into detail about her health and the methods she has used to cope, including her use of alcohol from a young age, and why she cannot drink.

Selma Blair Makes Honest Admission

In the interview, Blair spoke candidly, saying, “It’s wild the times that I’ve gone, even as a very young girl, to alcohol. I was never someone that liked drugs. I was never someone who could tolerate opioids, thank god.” She revealed how medication would make her vomit and described the experience as “horrible.”

She continued, “I was, even at a young age, using it (alcohol) for the headaches, using it to calm down. And at a very young age. And then I realized it was the one thing that took away my nerve pain; it was the one thing that could take you from this to chill. But then, you know, one glass isn’t enough; two glasses isn’t great. Three’s better, four is horrible, and five, you know, I was just depressive.”

Blair reflected on her use of alcohol, and how it was not going to lead her to the right place. “Drinking I cannot do,” she said. She also admitted, “Alcohol is not good medicine for me.”

Jenny McCarthy Interviewed Selma Blair Prior to Her Alleged Altercation

Before the podcast began, McCarthy made a disclaimer to inform fans that the conversation was recorded before Blair was involved in an alleged violent altercation onboard a Delta flight on Sunday, October 11. She also shared her thoughts in a lengthy caption on the YouTube video.

“Okay guys, just FYI, this interview was recorded before the recent events involving Selma Blair, but I have to tell you, I have such a soft spot for Selma Blair,” she wrote. “She’s funny, she’s incredibly open, and she’s been through more than most of us can imagine. What I loved about sitting down with her was how willing she was to talk about EVERYTHING. The hard stuff, the personal stuff, and of course, the ridiculous stuff. And trust me, we found plenty to laugh about!”

McCarthy continued, “Selma opens up about where things stand with her MS today, why finally getting her diagnosis was actually a relief, and what it feels like to be back doing what she loves: acting! We also get into dating, insecurities, and some pretty unbelievable experiences we BOTH had trying to make it in Hollywood. And of course, we bond over being boy moms, including the fact that our teenage sons apparently need to GPS-track us. I mean, who’s parenting WHO here?!”

What Happened Onboard Selma Blair’s Delta Flight?

After the in-flight incident, Blair appeared in court to enter a not guilty plea; her attorney, Shawn Barnes, tried to provide context about her life and how she had been working “extensive hours and exhaustive hours” before the flight, Page Six reports. Barnes added, “These factors coupled with the altitude resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.”

“This was not an intentional assault,” Barnes stated in court on Monday, October 12, the Daily Mail reports. “Ms Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms.”