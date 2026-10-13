Selma Blair’s Heartbreaking Message Before Delta Flight Incident

Selma Blair admitted she was struggling emotionally in an Instagram comment shortly before her arrest following an alleged incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight to New York.

The “Legally Blonde” actress, 54, responded to a fan who expressed happiness that she was “feeling great and doing great and making new memories!”

Blair Shared a Heartbreaking Comment in the Comments

“I’m. It [sic] great. I’m sad. I’m grateful. I hope. I am not great,” Blair wrote.

She also shared an Instagram post from her travels before the incident.

The post featured a foggy aerial view from her airplane seat, along with selfies, photos with friends and pictures of her dog, Scout. The montage was set to the Pixies’ song “Wave of Mutilation.”

“From LA to New Mexico to La to nyc to LA Scout and I have been busy. I miss you,” she captioned the post.

Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged disturbance aboard the flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Blair’s Lawyer Said She Missed Some Doses of Her Medication

She pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree assault involving alleged attacks on a Port Authority police officer and a hospital nurse after the plane landed.

Her attorneys, Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas, argued that a medical emergency contributed to the incident.

Barnes told the court that Blair had missed several doses of medication prescribed to manage neurological symptoms related to her multiple sclerosis. He also said she had fallen and hit her head.

Barnes said Blair had been working long hours on set before boarding the flight.

“These factors coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes said.

Blair’s legal team has argued that the alleged conduct was not intentional. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Two flight attendants also reported injuries during the flight, and one was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to authorities. Blair was evaluated at a hospital after the plane landed before being taken into custody.

The actress was released after bail was set at $20,000 cash or a $60,000 bond. A judge also issued an order of protection involving the nurse she is accused of assaulting. Blair’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2027. She could face two to seven years in prison if convicted of the state charges.

Blair has spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis since announcing her diagnosis in 2018.

The chronic disease affects the central nervous system, and she has used her platform to raise awareness about life with the condition.

She frequently would give updates since she was diagnosed.

The actress is known for roles in films including “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy.” She also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022, sharing aspects of her experience with multiple sclerosis during the competition.

Her representative previously said Blair experienced a medical emergency during the flight and received treatment. The FBI is also investigating the alleged incident aboard the aircraft.