Selma Blair’s Lawyer Reveals Heartbreaking New Details Behind Alleged Midair Incident

Selma Blair was allegedly dealing with missed medication doses, exhaustion, and a head injury before an incident aboard a Delta flight that ended with her arrest, according to her attorneys.

Page Six reported that Blair, 54, appeared in Queens Criminal Court on Monday, October 12, following the Sunday night flight from Los Angeles to New York. Her lawyer argued that the actress was experiencing a medical crisis rather than deliberately trying to hurt anyone.

“This was not an intentional assault,” attorney Shawn Barnes said during the arraignment, according to the New York Post.

What Did Selma Blair’s Lawyer Say About Her Medication?

Getty Selma Blair

Barnes told the court that Blair, who has publicly lived with multiple sclerosis since revealing her diagnosis in 2018, had missed several doses of medication before the flight.

“Ms. Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms,” he said.

Her attorney also pointed to the demanding days leading up to her trip.

“Ms. Blair boarded this flight after being on set and working extensive hours and exhaustive hours in the days leading up to this flight,” Barnes said.

He told the judge that Blair also suffered a fall while aboard the aircraft.

“Additionally, at one point, during the flight, there was an incident where Miss Blair actually fell and hit her head,” he said.

“These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.”

What Is Selma Blair Accused of Doing?

Authorities allege Blair became physically aggressive during the Delta flight and struck one flight attendant and bit another.

Police were waiting when the aircraft arrived at JFK Airport.

According to the criminal complaint cited by the New York Post, Blair allegedly removed her leg from stretcher restraints and repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer while being transported from the airport.

She is also accused of kicking a registered nurse in the chest after arriving at Jamaica Hospital.

Those allegations have not been proven in court.

What Happened at Selma Blair’s Arraignment?

Judge Indira Kahn set bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond, People reported.

Blair’s second attorney, Joshua Reitzas, asked the court to consider her history and public work. “Consider her body of work and what she’s done for people,” he said. “This is someone we should look up to.”

“She is the gold standard,” Reitzas added.

“Ms. Blair should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity,” Kahn responded.

Blair posted cash bail and was ordered to stay away from the nurse she allegedly assaulted.

What Charges Does Selma Blair Face?

Page Six reported that Blair faces two state-level assault charges connected to the alleged encounters with the police officer and nurse.

Sources also told the outlet she is expected to face at least one federal violation tied to the alleged airplane incident.

Delta previously addressed the situation in a statement. “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” a spokesperson said.

Blair is known for roles in “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy.” She is scheduled to return to court on January 19.