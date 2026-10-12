Selma Blair 911 Audio Reveals New Details About Delta Flight Incident

Selma Blair’s alleged midflight altercation is coming into sharper focus after newly released 911 dispatch audio captured what the Delta flight crew reported before landing in New York.

The “Legally Blonde” actress was aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 938 from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday, October 11, when authorities say crew members reported an “abusive” passenger and requested police and medical personnel at the gate, as reported by KTLA.

According to The New York Post and TMZ, authorities took Blair into custody after the plane reached JFK Airport. Her representative has said she “experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct” and is now in “stable condition.”

What Did the Pilot Say in the 911 Audio?

In dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the pilot asked for medical personnel to meet the aircraft after two flight attendants were allegedly injured.

“A bloody nose as well as some bite marks,” he said. “Could you pass on to the folks at JFK, we’d like to have some medical personnel at the gates for a couple of [flight attendants] involved in the passenger incident,” the pilot continued.

“They just need to get a couple of things looked at.”

When asked how many ambulances might be needed, the pilot said none were necessary.

“No ambulances. Just some medical personnel available for two flight attendants at the gate should be fine for that.”

What Else Was Reported About Selma Blair on the Flight?

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The pilot also said the “disruptive passenger” had “bashed her head on the bulkhead” and might need medical attention herself.

Blair, 54, allegedly became physical with flight attendants after trying to open an aircraft door during the flight, according to Page Six.

The Port Authority Police Department said officers responded at approximately 11 p.m. after the plane arrived from Los Angeles.

“On Sunday, October 11, at approximately 11 p.m. at JFK Airport, PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938, which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX,” police said.

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TMZ obtained the audio, which you can listen to here.

What Happened After Selma Blair Was Removed From the Plane?

Authorities identified Blair as the passenger and said she was taken into custody before being transported to a hospital for evaluation.

“Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident. For further information, please reach out to the airline and the FBI,” police added, as reported by Page Six.

The outlet also reported, citing sources, that Blair allegedly kicked a police officer while being taken to the hospital and later allegedly assaulted a nurse. The outlet said she faces multiple charges connected to the incidents.

Those allegations have not been proven in court.

What Has Delta Said About the Incident?

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Delta issued a statement condemning disruptive behavior without addressing every allegation individually.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” an airline spokesperson told Page Six.

Blair is known for roles in “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy.” She publicly disclosed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Her representative has attributed Sunday’s alleged behavior to a medical emergency, but has not released any further medical details publicly.