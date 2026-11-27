Courtney Love is giving fans a glimpse of her “no filter” skin after trying a popular Korean beauty treatment.

The 62-year-old rocker recently hopped on Instagram to post a makeup-free selfie, showing off her dewy complexion following a “Skin Glass” facial in London.

“No filter on my skin. It’s insane,” the former Hole frontwoman wrote in the caption. “I had Korean Skin Glass facial today with @dr_marwaali & my @dr.costas.papageorgiou Best skin doctor in London.”

Courtney Love’s Makeup-Free Skin Sparks Mixed Reactions

Love’s post quickly caught the attention of fans and some familiar faces. Several people complimented her complexion, with fashion designer Marc Jacobs commenting, “The glow is glowing.”

Model Kristen McMenamy also reacted enthusiastically to the photo, while other followers praised Love’s appearance.

One fan wrote, “Courtney has insane aura, so charismatic and pretty.”

Another commented, “How’s it possible that you genuinely look more and more beautiful by the year? Fabulous.”

However, not everyone had the same reaction. While many were impressed by her makeup-free look, some social media users questioned whether the results were entirely due to the facial treatment.

A few brought up her history with cosmetic procedures, suggesting that previous work might also have contributed to her appearance.

Courtney Love Has Previously Opened Up About Cosmetic Procedures

Love has never been particularly shy about discussing her appearance or the cosmetic procedures she has undergone. Previously, she admitted to having a nose job when she was just 20 years old.

During a 2014 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the singer explained that she had been trying to establish herself as an actress in the 1980s. However, she felt that her appearance, particularly her nose, had affected her chances of getting certain roles.

“I tried out for a movie starring Justine Bateman back in the ’80s and I didn’t get the part,” she shared, as cited by Page Six. “It was about an all-girl rock band… you know who got that part? Julia Roberts got that part [in ‘Satisfaction’]. It was her first part.”

Love continued, “I was an actress in the ’80s but, well, let’s just be real, I had a really big nose. That schnoz was not taking me anywhere but radio.”

She confirmed that she eventually had her nose fixed, which she believed made a significant difference in her career.

“Yeah, I got my nose fixed,” Love said at the time. “In six months, the whole world changed,” she said. “It just happened… I was 20 when I did it.”

Over the years, though, Love’s outlook on beauty and getting older has noticeably softened. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2015, she opened up about wanting to embrace aging naturally rather than constantly trying to fight the clock.

“There are a lot of wonderful actresses who are getting older and look fantastic,” she shared. “I want to be in that club. To me, aging gracefully is to let it happen and accept it.”

She continued, “In my experience, fighting it always seems to backfire and make people look ridiculous. You see actresses get work done and it makes them unrecognizable. I look at these actresses like Diane Keaton, who has never had anything done, and I think that’s cool. It’s sexy, really.”