Candace Cameron Bure couldn’t hold back the tears. The 50-year-old actress revisited a moment with her TV dad, Bob Saget, from 1994. Cameron Bure sat down with Entertainment Tonight to look back on her time in “Full House.” The series began nearly 40 years ago, but the cast has archive videos to keep their memories alive.

The actress was shown footage of the show’s early days, including one with her as an 11-year-old next to TV uncle John Stamos. While Cameron Bure had an amusing time watching the clip she didn’t remember, she was visibly emotional when the clip jumped almost a decade ahead to her with Bob Saget.

The comedian’s passing in 2022 has remained a tragic occurrence for the “Full House cast. While Saget and his family continue to be treasured by his former co-stars, they’ve still found it difficult to truly move on.

Candace Cameron Bure Saw A Clip Of Herself As A Teenager With Bob Saget

Play

Candace Cameron Bure instantly asked that the clip of her and Bob Saget be paused. The 50-year-old wasn’t prepared for the sea of emotions that quickly rushed in. The actress laughed through tears, watching Saget affectionately introduce her to the camera in a 1994 behind-the-scenes clip.

Entertainment Tonight had run a segment on what it was like to film “Full House,” with Saget showing the camera around. Cameron Bure, then 18, appears on the set of the Tanner family’s kitchen. She and Saget share an affectionate hug as he tells the camera about her.

According to the actress, she had never seen the clip before. Since there was no YouTube or social media back then, actors would have only caught themselves in such segments on TV. As a result, it was an emotional experience to revisit a moment that was once part of her daily life three decades ago.

“That was really emotional to see Bob,” Cameron Bure said, wiping away her tears. “I miss him. I miss those hugs and the jokes.”

Saget had reprised his role along with most of the cast for the Netflix sequel series. “Fuller House” followed Cameron Bure’s character raising her children with the help of the rest of the family. The actress didn’t rule out the possibility of another sequel, although no such plans are currently in place.

Candace Cameron Bure Says She’s Still Close To Her ‘Full House’ Castmates

Play

Candace Cameron Bure called the clip of herself and Bob Saget the “prime years of hanging out all the time.” The actress said her formative years were with the “Full House” cast and that they will always be part of her life. She was on the show from 1987 to 1995, from the age of 11 to 19.

The cast has reunited several times for both official and unofficial gatherings. In the Entertainment Tonight interview, Cameron Bure revealed that the show was close to cancellation at the beginning of its run. The 50-year-old said that critics weren’t fond of the show, but that it was the fan response that saved it.

“I just have so much love for him,” Cameron Bure said of Bob Saget. “I really do. He was such a good friend. He was such a loving person and loved everyone so well.”