Morgan Fairchild has spent decades making her mark in Hollywood, but there are still a few roles the actress wishes she had gotten the chance to play. The 76-year-old star recently opened up about the characters she’s always wanted to portray, revealing that some of her biggest career dreams have yet to come true.

In an exclusive interview with People published November 17, Fairchild reflected on her acting career and the types of roles she’s still hoping to take on. While she has enjoyed playing both comedic and dramatic characters throughout the years, there are a few particular parts that have remained on her wish list.

“I’ve always wanted to do ‘Lion in Winter’, which I’ve always wanted to do Eleanor of Aquitaine, but they never cast me that way,” Fairchild said, referencing the historical drama about the royal family of England.

The actress also revealed that she’s long been interested in science, but Hollywood hasn’t given her many opportunities to explore that passion onscreen.

“It’s also kind of funny because I’m a science nerd and wanted to be a doctor, a paleontologist, and worked with Dr. Fauci all through the AIDS crisis, and now I try to warn people about long COVID, but they never cast me as a scientist,” she explained.

Fairchild’s interest in science goes beyond simply wanting to play a scientist on television. She has been involved in public health advocacy, including working with Dr. Anthony Fauci during the AIDS crisis and speaking out about the effects of long COVID.

Never Cast as a Lawyer

Science isn’t the only subject Fairchild knows a thing or two about. The actress also revealed that she’s never had the opportunity to portray a lawyer, despite having several family members who work in the legal profession.

“I come from a family with a lot of lawyers,” she told the outlet, explaining that her uncle was a judge who won a landmark anti-censorship case before the Supreme Court in 1969. His son also prosecuted cases for the Justice Department.

Despite those family connections and her familiarity with the legal world, Fairchild said she has never been cast in a legal drama.

“Actually, things I know something about, they never cast me as,” she joked. “So if anybody’s reading this, Morgan would like to play a scientist or a lawyer.”

Keeping Busy

While Fairchild is still waiting for Hollywood to offer her those dream roles, the actress isn’t slowing down.

She recently joined OnlyFans, explaining that the platform gives her another way to connect directly with fans. Fairchild said she’s enjoying creating photos and videos from home and giving followers a glimpse of her everyday life.

“It feels fun to feel like you’re connecting with the fans,” she told People, adding that audiences are interested in seeing the real person rather than an overly polished version of someone on social media.

Fairchild is also co-hosting the 2 Bitches from Texas podcast with her sister, Cathryn Hartt. She said both projects are ways to create a sense of community and encourage people to engage with one another.

“So many people feel isolated and lonely, in spite of all the tech,” she explained. “And I just wanted to have a place where people could feel that there was a friend that they could talk to and ask questions and see what my life is like.”

For now, Fairchild is keeping her options open and making it clear that she’s ready for Hollywood to give her a chance to play something a little different.