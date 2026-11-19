Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, 74, shared personal details about her life on Christina Pazsitzky’s “Your Mom’s House” podcast on Wednesday, November 18.

Roseanne Barr Shares Intimate Details of Her Private Life

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Barr was asked by Pazsitzky if she was single, to which she replied, “I guess.” Her reply comes as something of a surprise because Barr has been romantically linked to producer Johnny Argent since 2003, People reports. She went on to admit that she has “no sexual interest or desire.”

She continued, “Every so often, a fleeting thought will enter, and then run as fast as it (expletive) can from my mind. But no, I don’t have the sex drive now that I’m [74]. All my friends are like, ‘You’ve got to get on the hormones and get your sex drive back.’ Why? My sex drive cost me everything. And it was a (expletive) devil.”

Barr compared her life of celibacy now to how things were before, and how much better it is. “It’s been the best thing,” she said. “I was with somebody, but we never (expletive) for seven years. So 14 years I have been… ” she said of celibacy. She revealed how she has her “clarity back,” and now she has “time to actually ponder the world and how I can fix it. And being a Jewish grandmother, that is of course, paramount in my mind.”

Roseanne Barr’s Relationships

Getty Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr onstage in 2012

Barr has been married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Bill Pentland from 1974 to 1990. She married Tom Arnold from 1990 to 1994, and her former bodyguard, Ben Thomas, from 1995 to 2002.

Barr’s split from Arnold was initially public and bitter, but in her podcast appearance, the “Roseanne” star addressed her breakup. “I didn’t feel anybody was on my side. Including my husband, who was like, ‘Stop making waves. They gave you a show,’” she said.

In 1990, when Barr and Arnold married, it was just four days after her first divorce was finalized. At the time, they released a statement to the Los Angeles Times about their incredible happiness. “For the first time in our lives, we feel truly happy and are both eager to learn and enjoy living our lives day to day,” they said, as shared by their publicist Alana Rothstein.

Their wedding was an intimate celebration at Barr’s home.

Barr’s comments on the “Your Mom’s House” podcast come days after Arnold made his own celibacy confession. On November 13, he gave an interview to Page Six, saying he had been celibate for ten years but hadn’t given up hope of finding someone special. “It would be good to love somebody and be loved,” he said.

Arnold also spoke about dating and the women he met on his “My Crazy X-Wife” comedy tour. “I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, ‘You should date someone your own age.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting.’ But here’s the thing. I have learned there’s a lot of funny, smart, sexy, 60-something women.”