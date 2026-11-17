This year has brought double the joy for an iconic 90s TV star.

Candace Cameron Bure is enjoying being a grandmother so much that she’s joking about giving up her career. The “Full House” star welcomed two grandchildren this year and says she can’t imagine spending her days without them.

The beloved actress, 50, made the admission during the Friday, November 13, episode of “The View,” where she shared just how much she is enjoying her growing family.

Why Does Candace Cameron Bure Want to Quit Everything?

EntertainmentNow Candace Cameron Bure from ’90s Con on October 16-18, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

“You guys, it’s true. I will quit everything just to stay home and be grandma,” Candace told the hosts, laughing about her enthusiasm for her new role.

The former child star is already using a special grandmother nickname, CandyGram, and admits she has trouble handing the babies back to anyone else.

She even showed “The View” a video of the moment she discovered her daughter was pregnant. Baby clothes arranged in a hotel room left her stunned, with her husband, Valeri Bure, beside her.

The excitement clearly has hardly worn off since then.

Who Are Candace Cameron Bure’s Two Grandchildren?

Her son Lev Bure and his wife Elliott Bure welcomed their son, Bond Leo Bure, on Tuesday, August 4.

Two months later, Candace’s daughter Natasha Bure and husband Bradley Steven Perry announced that their daughter, Winnie Helaine, had arrived.

They shared the news on Tuesday, October 6.

Candace celebrated both births on Instagram, posting family photographs and affectionate messages for the babies.

The grandchildren are just eight weeks apart, giving the family two children to celebrate during their first holiday season. Their parents don’t live near one another, but Candace hopes the cousins will grow up with a close relationship.

What Has the “Full House” Star Said About Being a Grandma?

Getty Candace Cameron Bure

Candace was only 25 when she had all three of her children.

Becoming a grandmother at 50 has given her a chance to enjoy the newborn stage without the same pressures she remembers from being a young parent.

On “The View,” she said she now has more patience and can take her time with the babies. Her husband has jokingly called her a baby hog, she recalled, because she is always eager to hold them.

Speaking separately to TV Insider, Candace also talked about the pleasure of watching her own children become parents.

How Is Candace Cameron Bure Spending the Holidays?

After winning Season 5 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the actress told TV Insider that she was ready to slow down.

She plans to put up her Christmas decorations, welcome relatives home, and spend Thanksgiving and Christmas surrounded by family.

Candace said she wants this year’s celebrations to revolve around being together, particularly with Bond and Winnie still so young.

“I just love them. I love watching my own kids be parents. It’s so special, and I just want to be in it 24/7,” she told the outlet.