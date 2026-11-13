Katie Holmes Looks Chic in Black for NYC Outing With Boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky make a stylish pair in coordinating outfits at a recent New York City event.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actress stepped out with her 39-year-old boyfriend at the Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event at Indochine, celebrating the brand’s Cruise 2027 collection.

For the glitzy event, Holmes donned a strapless black jumpsuit that contained satin details on the sides and carried a black purse in her hand.

Meanwhile, Yarmosky looked dapper in a classic black suit with a black dress shirt and tie.

Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky’s Stylish Outings

Holmes and Yarmosky have been spotted together at several fashion events in recent months. In September, the pair attended the Cult Gaia Spring/Summer 2027 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

At the time, Holmes wore a black off-the-shoulder top with textured black pants, while Yarmosky opted for a more relaxed look in a gray T-shirt and black trousers.

The couple later stepped out for Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2027 show on September 11, coordinating in neutral-colored outfits.

Getty Jason Bard Yarmosky and Katie Holmes attend the “14th” Red Carpet during the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City.

Holmes paired a white button-down shirt with an ivory skirt, while Yarmosky wore an ivory sweater with striped trousers.

Holmes and Yarmosky also attended a Ferragamo pop-up event at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York, in July.

The actress turned heads in a sheer blouse paired with a cream fringe skirt, an orange handbag, and black patent leather mules. Yarmosky complemented her look in a dark blue ensemble.

Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky Going Strong

Getty Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky attend American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on October 29, 2026 in New York City.

Holmes confirmed their relationship on Instagram on September 1 when she posted a birthday tribute to Yarmosky, describing him as “the best of the best.”

The couple first fueled dating speculation last month after attending a screening of “The Invite” together. The pair were spotted holding hands, with an eyewitness telling PEOPLE that they appeared comfortable and at ease in each other’s company.

“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night,” the source added. “They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”

The two later headed out for dinner in New York City, where they seemed “so happy and in love.”

“Katie and Jason looked so happy after dinner walking together, hugging, smiling at each other, and patting each other on the back,” the source told PEOPLE. “Jason even gently opened the car door for her to get in. They looked so happy and in love.”

Yarmosky is a New York-based artist whose paintings and drawings explore themes of aging, time, and memory. His work has been featured in several museum exhibitions, and he has also presented multiple solo shows.