Dustin Hoffman, 89, Bravely Opens Up About His Cancer & the Heartbreaking Way He Learned of His Diagnosis

Dustin Hoffman’s career has spanned decades, but fans have learned a lot more about him while promoting his new memoir, “Look At Me.” Amongst the things fans have discovered is how he was held at gunpoint during an affair, how he overcame a terrible filming experience on the 1967 film “The Graduate,” and now, he has opened up about his bladder cancer diagnosis.

Dustin Hoffman Reveals the Moment He Learned He Had Cancer

Getty Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa at an event in July 2026

During an appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast published on Wednesday, November 11, Hoffman opened up about how he learned of his diagnosis. “I had bladder cancer. I’m not ashamed to say it. It was the luckiest thing that ever had happened to me,” he said.

He reflected on the moment he learned of his diagnosis, and explained why he considers himself to have been lucky. “Here I am at a hospital, and I had urinary tract disease – which men can get as well. And that’s what I thought it was, by the symptoms. And the doctor said, ‘Well, just for the hell of it, let’s do a scan,’” he recalled.

While waiting for the scan results, Hoffman was in the hospital cafeteria at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with his wife, Lisa Gottsegen. He noticed a woman approaching him and immediately sensed bad news was coming. “One of those moments you never forget,” he said. “It’s breakfast time in the cafeteria at UCLA. And Lisa and I are sitting having breakfast there. And I see the way she’s walking toward me. This is not a good walk. She doesn’t look at me. She just looks down and I say, you know, ‘Is it cancer?’ And she just nods her head.”

The news hit Hoffman hard, and he revealed he immediately stood up and went outside to catch his breath. Reflecting on his thoughts at that time, he said, “And literally said to myself as I was going outside, I’m not a I’m not a cancer kind of guy. I should be dying.”

How Dustin Hoffman Reacted to His Diagnosis

Getty Dustin Hoffman attends the Los Angeles screening of “TWIGGY” in September 2026

The “Tootsie” star revealed that while he was outside, a “lovely man” spoke to him and explained what his diagnosis meant. “He says, ‘Well, you know, it means you have a tumor.’ He says, ‘But you’re lucky.’ And with me, it wasn’t connected to anything. That means it was all in itself. So you dodged a bullet.” Hoffman had to wait a few days before being operated on to remove the tumor, despite wanting to get it removed right away.

Hoffman’s revelation about his cancer journey was just one of the things he discussed during his lengthy interview, which was shared on YouTube, giving fans a chance to react, and many have praised the actor. “Man, to get to 89 and as sharp as Dustin Hoffman should to a life goal,” a comment reads.

“This is the greatest Conan interview…..ever,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “THIS IS AN AWESOME INTERVIEW! I never saw Dustin Hoffman in this light, I am now in aww of him. I will never look at his acting again the same way. He is incredible,” “Hoffman was one of my favorite actors. He is quite funny,” and “Ok. This was special.”