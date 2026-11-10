‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Recreates Iconic Moment 25 Years Later

David Schwimmer is revisiting one of Ross Geller’s most memorable moments from “Friends,” and longtime fans will recognize the reference immediately.

Nearly 25 years after a missing red sweater helped reveal one of the sitcom’s biggest surprises, the actor has brought the famous storyline back to life in a new commercial for clothing brand Quince.

The campaign arrives more than two decades after “Friends” ended its original 10-season run in 2004.

Although David has continued working in television, film, and theater, Ross remains one of his most recognizable roles.

And with one red sweater, the actor has given fans another reason to revisit a favorite moment from the beloved sitcom.

This time, however, the sweater is proving much harder to find.

David Schwimmer Reunites With Ross’ Famous Red Sweater

Schwimmer, 60, stars in the company’s new holiday campaign, “The Red Sweater,” which premiered Monday, November 9.

The ad, which is being lauded by fans on social media, follows the Emmy-nominated actor through New York City as he searches for a particular red cashmere sweater.

Everywhere he looks, someone else seems to be wearing it. Even a dog appears in the same striking shade.

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After finally getting his hands on the sweater, David faces another unexpected problem when a stranger approaches and claims it’s his. The actor promptly takes off running again.

The playful advertisement is part of Quince’s largest marketing campaign and introduces a new cashmere color called Coulis Red.

Why Ross’ Red Sweater Was So Important on ‘Friends’

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The commercial takes inspiration from the Season 8 episode “The One with the Red Sweater,” which originally aired Thursday, October 4, 2001.

In the episode, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, reveals she is pregnant but initially refuses to identify the baby’s father.

When Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, discovers a red sweater left behind by Rachel’s mystery man, he believes it belongs to her former boyfriend, Tag.

The mystery is eventually solved when Ross walks into Monica’s apartment and recognizes the missing sweater as his own.

The moment reveals to viewers that Ross is Rachel’s baby’s father, although Rachel doesn’t tell him until the following episode.

David also directed the original episode, giving the new campaign an additional personal connection to his years on the NBC sitcom.

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Speaking about the commercial, David explained that the idea immediately appealed to his sense of humor.

“This time, I’m chasing the sweater, and somehow everyone else has one. Even the dog,” he said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also revealed that he was already familiar with Quince before the company approached him. “They didn’t know this when they approached me, but I was already a huge fan of the brand,” he added.

According to the company, David helped develop the commercial, shaping everything from the script to the final edit.

The unexpected throwback quickly caught the attention of longtime “Friends” viewers, many of whom immediately recognized the reference.

“the one with the red sweater ♥️📺 true friends fans would know 😉” one person commented.