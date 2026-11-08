Nicole Kidman Is a Showstopper in Tulle at Star-Studded Gala

Nicole Kidman stepped out in style for the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, turning the star-studded event into her own fashion moment.

On Saturday, November 7, the 59-year-old “Babygirl” actress joined a star-studded guest list for the annual soirée at the iconic Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

For the occasion, Kidman wowed in a chic Chanel dress with a fitted long-sleeve bodice and a frilly white tulle skirt accentuating her toned legs.

The actress wore her blonde tresses in a high ponytail and completed the look with a pair of black sandals.

A Star-Studded Event

Getty Nicole Kidman

Kidman was among the many high-profile names who attended the star-studded event, which honored artist Vija Celmins and celebrated acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for his work in “Dune.”

The 15th annual gala was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow.

Salma Hayek brought bold glamour to the occasion in a striking red gown that hugged her figure. Kim Kardashian also commanded attention in a shimmering burgundy sequin dress, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a sophisticated yet daring backless design.

Sofia Vergara showcased her signature bombshell style in a plunging black lace gown. Candice Swanepoel added a touch of sparkle in a floor-length silver dress with fringe detailing.

Kylie Jenner made a fashionable entrance in a sleek, high-neck ensemble, while Olivia Munn kept things elegant in a strapless black velvet gown. Iris Law, daughter of actor Jude Law, went for a more daring look in a floor-length silver chainmail dress.

Sienna Miller embraced sheer elegance in a shimmering silver number, while Paris Hilton dazzled in a beaded gown paired with matching accessories. Viola Davis, meanwhile, looked radiant in a glittering white one-shoulder dress.

Emily Ratajkowski brought a sultry edge to the red carpet in a white cutout gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit. Sarah Paulson rounded out the glamorous lineup in a statement-making black velvet ball gown.

Kidman’s latest red-carpet appearance comes just days after she ditched her heels for a more comfortable look at an after-party celebrating Chanel’s first-ever show in Sydney at Pier One.

Footage from the event showed Kidman standing alongside Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, wearing a cropped black tuxedo blazer over a white tank top.

Although the Oscar winner looked effortlessly chic in her tailored outfit, it was her choice to go barefoot that sparked the most discussion online.

“Who walks barefoot in the 21st century??” one commenter questioned.

However, others came to Kidman’s defense, pointing out that she may have simply wanted to give her feet a break after a busy day of fashion events.

“Oh yes….. It’s that time of the night…. shoes are off in proper aussie fashion,” another wrote.