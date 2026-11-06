Beloved Oscar-Nominated Actor Discusses the Heartbreaking Reason He Walked Away from Hollywood 

Gary Sinise, beloved for his roles on “Forrest Gump,” “Apollo 13,” and the CBS drama “CSI: NY,” stepped away from Hollywood in 2019. Now he is sharing more about this decision in his memoir, “Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through,” which will be released on November 10.

Why Gary Sinise Walked Away From Hollywood

Getty Gary Sinise and wife Moira Harris attend an event in 2006

Sinise’s son Mac was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor and his wife, Moira, learned their son had a rare, aggressive form of bone cancer known as chordoma. At the time, Mac was just 27, and Moira was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. Months later, she went into remission and has remained cancer-free.

Sinise left his career behind to focus on caring for his family, but his son passed away on January 5, 2024, People reports. He was 33. In an excerpt of his memoir, shared with People, Sinise opened up about his family’s struggles. “No one gets a completely smooth ride in life. We all go through hard stuff,” he writes.

He continued, “When I do media interviews, and whenever I share stories about our family’s medical difficulties, I hear from so many people afterward who have faced similar challenges. Parents have lost a child, or young children have lost parents, or a family member has become disabled or been in an accident, or a person has experienced a highly challenging medical situation. I hear these stories and just shake my head. Holy cow, how do they ever get through it? But they do. And their perseverance and faith inspire me every day. That’s one of the reasons I listen, and it’s one of the reasons I share my own family’s story.”

Gary Sinise Emphasizes the Importance of Kindness

Sinise uses his hardship to remind us to practice kindness and compassion for others. He writes about how something powerful can come from sharing your story. “We can give each other strength and comfort. We can remind each other, when we’re in the midst of hard times, we are not alone,” he shared.

The actor continued, “We have to get our minds around this fact: Each person is grappling with some amount of grief, stress, uncertainty, exhaustion, or loss. And when we understand this truth about people, we become more compassionate. If we can hold on to this fact, even if only for a moment, we can meet each other with a little more kindness.”

Sinise has retired from Hollywood. “I haven’t been back to work since 2019,” he told People in 2025. “Something may come along, and it’ll be right, but it’s harder to leave home now.” But could he be persuaded to return to his career?

Sinise stays busy with his foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and enjoys being close to home. He has his wife, Moira, two daughters, Sophie and Ella, and six grandchildren. “I don’t think I can do the kind of thing I used to do, which is pick up and go away for two or three months,” he told People. “Actors have to pick up and move sometimes because you’re shooting for two or three months somewhere. And if you have a big role, you’ve got to be there all the time. I can’t do that anymore. Nor would I want to leave the family for that long.”